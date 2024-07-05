Hibs hold transfer interest in Ipswich Town man as they face fight with Premiership rival for star
Hibs and Kilmarnock are to set to jostle for the signature of Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba.
The left-back spent last season on loan at Rugby Park from the side recently promoted to the English Premier League, having tasted Scottish football initially at Ayr United. He is out of contract at The Tractor Boys next summer and made 37 Kilmarnock appearances last season when they clinched European football.
Reports had suggested that Hibs had entered the race to sign Ndaba, and it’s understood that interest is genuine. Jordan Obita is currently the left-back at Hibs but after club icon Lewis Stevenson’s exit, new head coach David Gray is short on options and cover at that position. There could also be offers in England for the 24-year-old.
McInnes had this week told Kilmarnock’s in-house media he was optimistic over a deal for Ndaba. He said: "We would like Corrie, I said that to him at the end of the season, I said it to him last season.
“I've spoken to him a few times throughout the summer, I spoke to him again last week. He's probably got to get himself sorted out at Ipswich but we feel there's a deal to be done.
"We'll wait and see but we've got to be mindful we're a couple of defenders short, we'd like to try and make a couple of signings if we can. We've got a very important game and a very important season coming up so if we have to move on we will. We would like Corrie but ultimately Corrie might have other options."
