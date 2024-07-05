Hibs unveil new away kit as 'stylish' and 'classy' touches added to travelling jersey

Hibs have a new away kit | (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

Hibs have unveiled the jersey ahead of a return to competitive action.

Hibs have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 24/25 season officially kicking off.

The club are going back to a white jersey on the road for the first time since the 2021/22 season. Head coach David Gray currently has his side in Holland for a pre-season training camp but they will return to Scotland and HTC ahead of their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign beginning on July 13th vs Elgin City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is available to purchase online now or instore from 10am. A statement from Hibs reads on the details of the kit: “Designed in collaboration with Joma, the new kit includes various subtle but stylish bespoke features throughout.

“On the jersey, supporters can see a classy, embossed pattern on the white top – with a green Joma logo printed on the left-hand side of the chest and the Hibernian FC badge embroidered on the right. The round-neck collar is half emerald green, half white – with the two colours overlapping at the front, and the traditional Scottish Thistle keeping its place on the back of the neck.

“For the second season in a row, Bevvy.com will be the front-of-shirt sponsor – with their classic logo printed in the middle of the jersey. In keeping with the look and feel of the new 2024/25 home kit – which sees a return of the all green Hibs kit – this year’s away top will be accompanied with all white socks and shorts to match.