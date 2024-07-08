Hearts players surprise supporters at popular pub during Tenerife trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Gordon and other Jambos stars visited the Scotch Corner pub, Tenerife.

The club announced it had renewed its partnership with loveholidays for the third season in a row, and the impromptu event at Scotch Corner - with Yan Dhanda, Kye Rowles and Stephen Kingsley also in attendance - celebrated not only the Jamtarts’ continued relationship with the Official Holiday Partner, but also saw many of the faithful fans win holiday vouchers and new shirts for the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are currently enjoying a pre-season training camp in the Costa Adeje region of Tenerife ahead of a pre-season friendly against EFL side Leyton Orient this weekend. The Jambos will also take on Tottenham Hotspur and Fleetwood Town ahead of welcoming Rangers in their first 2024/25 Scottish Premiership clash.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith joins fans at Scotch Corner, Tenerife | Heart of Midlothian Football Club

Steven Naismith’s side enjoyed a phenomenal 2023/24 campaign, finishing third in the league with 68 points. The Tynecastle side will hope that their continued partnership with loveholidays will aid them in their quest to close down the gap with Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic in the upcoming season.

Speaking on the renewed partnership, loveholidays Chief Marketing Officer Al Murray said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with Hearts as their Official Holiday Partner for the third consecutive season. To celebrate, we wanted to do something special that embodies what loveholidays is all about delivering exceptional experiences abroad.

“Our partnership with Hearts has been nothing short of fantastic so far, enabling us to create unforgettable moments for fans and strengthen our community ties. We’re looking forward to kicking off another chapter, which will see many more exciting things in the pipeline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hearts’ Commercial and Marketing Director Catriona McCallum said of the news: “We’re thrilled to once again be partnering with loveholidays as we head into a blockbuster season 2024/25.

“This is a special partnership where we really focus on bringing unique events – like this weekend’s first-team takeover of the Scotch Corner pub in Tenerife – to our fans and the feedback we’ve had from supporters since welcoming loveholidays to the Hearts family has been overwhelmingly positive.