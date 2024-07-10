Hibs are looking for a new head coach. | SNS Group

Tam McManus is eager to see his former side snap up this high-scoring forward.

Hibs have been urged to re-sign Ross County striker Simon Murray this summer to bolster their attacking prowess. The 32-year-old, who has previously enjoyed a stint at Easter Road, contributed 23 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Staggies last season.

Former Hibee Tam McManus has delved into why his old side should be looking to ‘bust a gut’ and strike a deal for Murray. The ex-striker argued against those who feel the Dundee-born star is getting too old, comparing him to two former Easter Road icons.

“For those who argue the Ross County man is too old at 32, then I’ll give you two reasons why he’s not. Mixu Paatelainen and Craig Brewster,” McManus wrote in his column for the Daily Record.

“Two of the best strikers I had the privilege of playing with at Easter Road and both who were well into their 30s when they arrived. Mixu was knocking on 32 when Alex McLeish brought him back up the road from Wolves in 1998. But he went on to bang in double figures in all three of his seasons in Leith and ended up top scorer when we finished third in the top flight in the last of those.

“Like Brewster he was fit as a fiddle, energetic and absolutely led by example. Those are the same qualities I see in Simon Murray every time he plays. It’s no surprise to me that Hibs want the Staggies hitman after he bagged 23 goals last season. Just as it’s no shock that my other old club Dundee are also on his trail.”

Murray first joined Hibs in 2017 from Dundee United, netting seven goals in his first four appearances for the Edinburgh club. He also scored an lone iconic goal against Hearts to clinch the derby victory in October. After just one year, Hibs sold Murray to South African club Bidvest Wits. He returned to Scotland to sign for Queen’s Park in 2020 before his switch to Ross County last January.

