Huge name enters the betting for Hearts manager position - five-time Premier League champion with Chelsea

John Terry has entered the betting to become next Hearts manager. Picture: Getty

A surprise name has entered the betting for the vacant managerial position at Hearts: John Terry.

The five-time Premier League winner and Chelsea legend has been installed at 11/1 by skybet to become the new Tynecastle boss.

The 38-year-old is currently assistant head coach at Aston Villa but could look to follow in the footsteps of ex-England team-mates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard by moving into a No.1 role.

The Chelsea legend won a glut of trophies at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Getty

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry had been linked with the Middlesbrough job in the summer as well as replacing Lampard at Derby County following his move to become Chelsea boss.

However, all speculation was quashed when he signed a new deal at Villa, who he helped into the Premier League as Dean Smith's No.2, keeping him under contract until 2021.

The link to Terry would likely excite Hearts fans keen for a big name.

The former Chelsea captain won a glut of trophies at Stamford Bridge, while he was voted Uefa club defender of the year on three occasions and made it into their team of the year four times.