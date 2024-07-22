Tynecastle is the home of Hearts and has a capacity of just under 20,000.

Hibs’ Easter Road has hold just over 20,000 so the two Edinburgh stadiums in the Scottish top flight are very similar sizes. They have played there since 1893.

Hearts came 3rd last season and have a Europa League qualifier coming up next month. Meanwhile, their city rivals underperformed and have since changed their manager again, this time to club favourite David Gray.

Using Google review ratings and TripAdvisor feedback, here is a look at the Scottish Premiership best and worst stadiums based on the opinions of supporters...

1 . Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park - Dundee FC Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775 - Google rating: 3.7 (691 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (79 reviews)

2 . Fir Park - Motherwell FC Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 13,677. Google rating: 4.1 (816 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (15 reviews)

3 . McDiarmid Park - St Johnstone FC Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 6,541. Google rating: 4.2 (363 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (24 reviews)

4 . Tannadice Park - Dundee United FC Overall rank: 9. Capacity: 14,223. Google rating: 4.1 (637 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (78 reviews)