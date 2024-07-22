Premiership's best & worst stadiums based on fan reviews - How Hearts & Hibs rank vs Celtic, Rangers & more

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hearts and Hibs’ stadiums have been ranked by fans

Tynecastle is the home of Hearts and has a capacity of just under 20,000.

Hibs’ Easter Road has hold just over 20,000 so the two Edinburgh stadiums in the Scottish top flight are very similar sizes. They have played there since 1893.

Hearts came 3rd last season and have a Europa League qualifier coming up next month. Meanwhile, their city rivals underperformed and have since changed their manager again, this time to club favourite David Gray.

Using Google review ratings and TripAdvisor feedback, here is a look at the Scottish Premiership best and worst stadiums based on the opinions of supporters...

Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775 - Google rating: 3.7 (691 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (79 reviews)

1. Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park - Dundee FC

Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775 - Google rating: 3.7 (691 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (79 reviews) | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 13,677. Google rating: 4.1 (816 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (15 reviews)

2. Fir Park - Motherwell FC

Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 13,677. Google rating: 4.1 (816 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (15 reviews) | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 6,541. Google rating: 4.2 (363 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (24 reviews)

3. McDiarmid Park - St Johnstone FC

Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 6,541. Google rating: 4.2 (363 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (24 reviews) | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Overall rank: 9. Capacity: 14,223. Google rating: 4.1 (637 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (78 reviews)

4. Tannadice Park - Dundee United FC

Overall rank: 9. Capacity: 14,223. Google rating: 4.1 (637 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (78 reviews) | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice