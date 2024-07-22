European draw (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals have found out who they will be playing

Hearts and Hibs’ league rivals Rangers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren are all preparing for their upcoming European ventures.

The trio have found out who they will be playing first as they look to progress into their respective next rounds.

Rangers

Rangers will face Dynamo Kyiv or FK Partizan Champions League third round qualifying. The first leg of the tie is scheduled to be played on either Tuesday 6th or Wednesday 7th of August, with the second leg on Tuesday 13th.

Dynamo Kyiv finished 2nd in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, whilst FK Partizan were runners-up in the Serbian SuperLiga. They play each in their first leg on Tuesday before the second leg on Wednesday 31st July.

Rangers came 2nd behind Celtic again and have been busy on the transfer front recently as they look to pip their rivals to top spot next time around. They have signed the likes of Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Jefte, among others.

The Gers’ boss Philippe Clement has suggested that he wants some more arrivals over the coming weeks and has said: “We need to [add to the squad] We need extra bodies and extra quality to be successful.

“I always believe that with your squad you can succeed, because otherwise you cannot get results against Real Madrid with a team like Brugge. Everyone said that was impossible. But if you don’t believe it is possible, it will never happen.

“So it’s about the mindset of the players. They must believe in themselves and be hungry to become better because it’s not only about quality, it’s about work rate, it’s about mentality, it’s about what you do every day.”

Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have been drawn against Cercle Brugge of the Belgian Pro League in the Europa League. The first leg is on Thursday 25th July at Rugby Park before they travel to Belgium for the away match on Thursday 1st August.

The defeated team will drop into the Europa Conference League.

Cercle Brugge play at the Jan Breydel Stadium which has a capacity of 29,000.

Kilmarnock have brought in striker Bruce Anderson from Livingston and goalkeeper Robby McCrorie from Rangers.

St Mirren

As for St Mirren, they are poised to venture in Europe for the first time since 1987.

The Buddies will lock horns with Valur of Iceland in the Europa Conference League. They have the away leg first on Thursday 25th July, before welcoming their opponents to St Mirren Park on Thursday 1st August.

Valur are based in Iceland’s capital Reykjavík and former Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Swansea City player Gylfi Sigurðsson plays for them. Their ground Hlíðarendi hosts 1,500 people.

Hearts

Hearts ended last season in 3rd position behind Celtic and Rangers.

Therefore, Steven Naismith’s side will enter the play-offs for the Europa League. They will find out who they will play on 5th August 5 with the two-legged tie due to take place on 22nd August and 29th August.

As for Hibs, they didn’t qualify for Europe and will be hoping to get back there under new boss David Gray.