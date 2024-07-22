The attacker shone at Hibs | SNS Group

Hibs had the attacker on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myziane Maolida is set for a move to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League after a loan spell at Hibs.

The Frenchman was a standout for the Premiership club in an otherwise disappointing second half of the season, scoring 11 times with two assists under previous head coach Nick Montgomery on loan from Hertha Berlin. Maolida has been weighing up options but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the star is heading for the middle-east with Al Kholood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medical has already taken place as he looks primed to be the next star to swap Europe for the Saudi Pro League. Maolida previously told the Edinburgh Evening News how grateful he was for his time at Hibs: “I think I had so much success at Hibernian because everyone at the club gave me such a warm welcome. That made me feel good about myself as a footballer.

“The coach and all his staff gave me confidence. I felt so good about them believing in me, that I could just play football and stay focused. Nick was very, very important for me. Because he called me before I came to Hibernian, telling me he wanted me in the team.

“I accepted immediately because of him. Because he made it clear how much confidence he had in me. He trusted me, so I said I wanted to come and show I can be a good player, help the team – and show to everybody that I’m still here.

“I was surprised because I had never thought about going to Scotland or playing in the Scottish league. But I knew right away that it was a very good move for me, to play in every game and to show my ability. So when Nick spoke to me and told me the project, I accepted to come and join with them. It was exciting.”