Myziane Maolida set to seal transfer to money-spinning league as next club after Hibs loan revealed
Myziane Maolida is set for a move to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League after a loan spell at Hibs.
The Frenchman was a standout for the Premiership club in an otherwise disappointing second half of the season, scoring 11 times with two assists under previous head coach Nick Montgomery on loan from Hertha Berlin. Maolida has been weighing up options but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the star is heading for the middle-east with Al Kholood.
A medical has already taken place as he looks primed to be the next star to swap Europe for the Saudi Pro League. Maolida previously told the Edinburgh Evening News how grateful he was for his time at Hibs: “I think I had so much success at Hibernian because everyone at the club gave me such a warm welcome. That made me feel good about myself as a footballer.
“The coach and all his staff gave me confidence. I felt so good about them believing in me, that I could just play football and stay focused. Nick was very, very important for me. Because he called me before I came to Hibernian, telling me he wanted me in the team.
“I accepted immediately because of him. Because he made it clear how much confidence he had in me. He trusted me, so I said I wanted to come and show I can be a good player, help the team – and show to everybody that I’m still here.
“I was surprised because I had never thought about going to Scotland or playing in the Scottish league. But I knew right away that it was a very good move for me, to play in every game and to show my ability. So when Nick spoke to me and told me the project, I accepted to come and join with them. It was exciting.”
