New sporting director Malky Mackay is hard at work. | SNS Group

The latest transfer updates for Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Pre-season is underway and the transfer window action is in full flow, with all Scottish Premiership clubs having now completed their first summer moves. As the teams continue to navigate their way through the busy window, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest stories in Scotland’s top flight.

Celtic signing reveals Scotland international’s role in move

Celtic have finally gotten stuck into the transfer window action and have brought in two new goalkeepers following Joe Hart’s retirement. Kasper Schmeichel arrives as Hart’s direct replacement while Viljami Sinisalo will serve as backup.

The Finnish shot-stopper made the move from Aston Villa, and revealed how club captain and Scotland international John McGinn played a role in him taking the chance at Celtic.

“I spoke to Ginny a lot about moving up to Scotland. Obviously, it helps that I’ve lived there before. I spoke to him a lot. He said you should jump at this opportunity. It’s massive and he gave us a little bit of advice, which I won’t tell!” Sinisalo told the Daily Record.

“He’s a great man, John. I’m grateful for everything he’s done for me at Aston Villa and how he’s helped me settle into life in Scotland. He’s a big character. Absolutely. He’s funny. At Villa, he even gets the not-so-English-speaking people laughing, he gets everyone involved.”

Rising Hibs star secures loan move

Hibs have announced the temporary move away from Easter Road for Malik Zaid, who has signed for Annan Athletic on loan for the 2024/25 season. The switch marks the 19-year-old’s second loan spell away from Hibs following his recent six-month stint with Edinburgh City last campaign.

Zaid is yet to make his senior debut for the Hibees but has appeared on three occasions for the B Team, showing off his versatility to play as a midfielder or a forward during the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ahead of Zaid’s season in League 1, Hibs’ sporting director Malky Mackay said: “This is a great opportunity for Malik to continue playing senior games at a really competitive level. He performed well at Edinburgh City last season and hopefully further exposure in League 1 will aid his development. We look forward to seeing how he progresses.”