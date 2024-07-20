Rangers manager Philippe Clement. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The latest transfer headlines for Hearts and Hibs rivals this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs have gotten stuck into the summer transfer window to prepare themselves for another competitive season in the Scottish Premiership. The Jambos have secured the likes of James Penrice and Blair Spittal, while Hibs added goalkeeper Jordan Smith to their roster earlier this week.

Those around the Edinburgh sides in Scotland’s top flight are also strengthening their ranks this summer. Let’s take a look at how some of their rivals have been navigating their own windows lately.

Rangers must sell players to fund move for 16-goal winger

Rangers are looking to strengthen their attack and have set their sights on a number of targets this summer. However, it’s proving difficult to finalise a move for those they are especially keen on.

After a successful loan spell at Ibrox last season, the Gers are keen on bringing Abdallah Sima to the club full-time but cannot afford such a move as things stand. That’s according to Football Insider, who report that Rangers will only be able to strike a deal with Brighton if ‘other players are sold’ first.

The Light Blues ‘cannot afford any major incoming signings’ due to their current financial situation and the £7 million asking price set for Sima ‘will likely prove too steep’ for Philippe Clement’ side.

Sima signed for Rangers last June on a season-long loan and he made a huge statement with his performances. The 23-year-old winger contributed an impressive 16 goals in all competitions, showing off his versatility too by playing in both wide positions, as well as in the No.9 role. Rangers’ current struggle to find the funds for Sima has been described as a ‘huge blow’ to the club.

Celtic ‘involved’ in race for Serie A midfielder

With the ball now rolling for Celtic following their signings of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, they are looking at further options to bolster their squad this summer. According to Italian transfer specialist Gianluca di Marzio, the Hoops are among those interested in signing Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

The 22-year-old US native had been in talks with Inter but talks have now ‘come to a halt’ as the Nerazzurri have not been able to reach an agreement with Tessmann’s representatives. Other clubs have now gathered into the picture, with Celtic joining the race alongside Brentford, and Italian trio Torino, Parma and Como.

Tessmann is a defensive midfielder by trade but still managed to pop up with seven goals and three assists last season as Venezia earned promotion to Serie A.