Hearts ended up finishing last season in 3rd place behind Celtic and Rangers and got 68 points. Steven Naismith has done a steady job since taking over the Edinburgh outfit.

They will be eager to build on last term with another decent showing in the upcoming campaign. First up is a tricky home clash against Rangers on Saturday 3rd August, followed by an away trip to Dundee the weekend after as they look to start with a bang.

In the meantime, here is a look at what has happened to the 9 players who left Hearts last season and where they are now...

1 . Scott McGill He spent last year at Raith Rovers and has since joined Dundalk. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Michael Smith He remains at Yeovil Town after helping them gain promotion to the National League. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Gary Mackay-Steven He played nine times for fellow Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock and remains there. | SNS Group Photo Sales