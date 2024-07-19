What happened to the 9 players who left Hearts last season including Swansea City, Yeovil Town St Johnstone men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 20:25 BST

Hearts cut ties with a few players over the course of last season

Hearts ended up finishing last season in 3rd place behind Celtic and Rangers and got 68 points. Steven Naismith has done a steady job since taking over the Edinburgh outfit.

They will be eager to build on last term with another decent showing in the upcoming campaign. First up is a tricky home clash against Rangers on Saturday 3rd August, followed by an away trip to Dundee the weekend after as they look to start with a bang.

In the meantime, here is a look at what has happened to the 9 players who left Hearts last season and where they are now...

1. Scott McGill

He spent last year at Raith Rovers and has since joined Dundalk. | SNS Group

2. Michael Smith

He remains at Yeovil Town after helping them gain promotion to the National League. | SNS Group

3. Gary Mackay-Steven

He played nine times for fellow Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock and remains there. | SNS Group

4. Ross Stewart

He is a free agent after spending part of last term at Partick Thistle. | SNS Group

