Hearts ended up finishing last season in 3rd place behind Celtic and Rangers and got 68 points. Steven Naismith has done a steady job since taking over the Edinburgh outfit.
They will be eager to build on last term with another decent showing in the upcoming campaign. First up is a tricky home clash against Rangers on Saturday 3rd August, followed by an away trip to Dundee the weekend after as they look to start with a bang.
In the meantime, here is a look at what has happened to the 9 players who left Hearts last season and where they are now...
