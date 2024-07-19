Former Hearts loanee linked with quickfire Scottish Premiership return

Hearts' Scott Fraser pre-match during a cinch Premiership match between St Mirren and Heart of Midlothian at the SMiSA Stadium, on May 15, 2024, in Paisley, Scotland (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Charlton Athletic midfielder is reportedly wanted by the Jambos top flight rivals Dundee.

Former Hearts loanee Scott Fraser has been linked with a quickfire return to the Scottish Premiership with one of the Jambos’ top flight rivals reportedly eyeing the Charlton Athletic man for a loan of their own.

A recent report from the Daily Record claims that Dundee want to take the 29-year old to Dens Park for the 2024/25 season. However, it is claimed that the English Football League club have yet to make a decision on the former Dundee United and Ipswich Town man’s future having entered the final year of his contract.

Dundee have already made four new signings this summer with the arrivals of Ethan Ingram from West Bromwich Albion, Jon McCracken from Norwich City, Seb Palmer-Houden on loan from Bristol City and Clark Robertson from MS Ashdod. Charlton may not be keen to allow Fraser to leave on on loan again having finished 16th in England’s League One last season with the Scotsman able to provide versatility and competition in the middle of the park.

Fraser made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Jambos last season having arrived on loan in January. It was his first spell back north of the border since leaving Dundee United in 2018 having played for Burton Albion, Ipswich Town and MK Dons before moving to Charlton.

The Addiks are currently managed by former Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones who took over from Michael Appleton in February after Fraser had already left the club for Tynecastle. When he singed for Hearts last season the Dundee native expressed a desire to be back in Scotland and closer to his family.

He said: “There were a few other Scottish clubs but when a club like Hearts came in that’s what I wanted to do," said Fraser. "In terms of English clubs it was never something I wanted to do. If I was going to leave Charlton I wanted to come home. Thankfully we managed to agree that.

“He (Steven Naismith) didn’t have to convince me to sign for Hearts, it was more speaking about where he saw me fitting in to get the best out of me. He went over the different systems and shapes he plays and the movements he likes from his midfielders.

“And everything really suited me. I was at the Dundee game when the lads did well to come back and win 3-2 and I was watching it thinking there were little areas and pockets where I could get on the ball. It was similar with the Aberdeen game last weekend. And in the two training sessions I have seen where I fit into that."