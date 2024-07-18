Danny Wilson has been released from his contract at Queen's Park. | Getty Images

Former Hearts captain Danny Wilson is currently without a club after leaving Queen's Park.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts centre back Danny Wilson has surprisingly agreed a deal to leave Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park.

A club statement explains: “Queen’s Park and Danny Wilson have mutually agreed to terminate Danny’ contract at the club with immediate effect after the experienced defender opted to activate a break clause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old Rangers academy graduate had only agreed to sign for the Spiders back in February but now finds himself once again without a club. The five-time Scottish international made a total of 11 appearances for Queens Park, with his final appearance coming in a 5-1 defeat to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup. on Tuesday.

Shortly after the defeat, Wilson stated his desire to leave Hampden Park due to personal circumstances and the request was quickly accepted by the club. Queen’s Park boss Callum Davidson added: “Danny came in at a time last season when we were short of experience in defence and helped us come through a challenging time.

“He has now opted to activate the released clause that was put in for mid-July and we wish him and his family well.”

Wilson rose to prominence as a teenager at Rangers in 2009. A string of impressive performances in the youth team quickly earmarked him as one to watch in the future, with David Weir comparing him to a younger version of himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre back made a total of 14 league appearances for Rangers and scored one goal. This impressive start prompted Liverpool boss to sign the defender for a £2m fee with around £3m worth of add-ons based on performance related bonuses.

Wilson played just two times in the Premier League for the Reds and spent most of his time out on loan at Blackpool, Bristol City and Hearts before making a permanent move to Tynecastle in 2013. Wilson was a standout performer during both of the next two seasons in Edinburgh and in his second season notably captained Hearts to the Championship title, whilst scoring an impressive five goals from defence.

Despite winning promotion, he opted to return to Ibrox in the summer of 2015. Wilson secured a second consecutive promotion from the Championship in his debut campaign but fell down the pecking order once the club reached the top-flight.

Prior to his move to Queens Park, Wilson had enjoyed a six-year stint in the MLS with Colorado Rapids where he managed a combined total of 138 appearances.

Wilson signed an 18 month contract with Queens Park back in February but ultimately agreed to leave a year ahead of schedule due to a clause that had been placed in his contract.