Scott McKenna is a top target for FC Copenhagen according to reports. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from the Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish heavyweights Celtic are on the verge of officially announcing their Joe Hart replacement ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Danish outlet TipsBladet has confirmed that goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has successfully passed his medical in Italy as he closes in on a reunion with his former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International football correspondent Farzam Abolhosseini understands that there are still a few more fine details that need to be agreed but expects the goalkeeper to be officially presented to his new supporters in the coming days.

Schmeichel joins Celtic on a free transfer after one season in Belgium with 34-time champions Anderlecht. The 37-year-old impressed last season in his 31 league appearances but was unable to lift the title as his team fell to a third place finish.

The veteran goalkeeper arrived at Celtic at a time when the club needed leadership after the retirement of former England international Hart. Schmeichel offers this in abundance and has enjoyed an incredible 22-year career since signing his first professional contract with Kevin Keegan’s Manchester City back in 2002.

Schmeichel made his professional debut in League Two with Darlington before also starring during two separate loan spells in League One with Bury. His progress earned him a move north of the border to play on in the top-flight with Falkirk in 2006/07 and he made a good impression with the Bairns as they secured a seventh place finish while reaching a Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmeichel was given his Premier League debut at Manchester City in August 2007 but after limited first team opportunities went on to play for Cardiff and Coventry before securing a surprise reunion with Sven Goran Eriksson at Notts County.

The Dane helped Notts County to the League Two title but left shortly after as their financial issues became apparent. A one season spell at Leeds followed but the best spell of his career came at Leicester City between 2011 and 2022 as he helped the club lift an historic Premier League title, a League Cup and a Community Shield.

Schmeichel is expected to sign a one-year deal at Parkhead with the option of an extra season.

Former Aberdeen hero attracts interest from Champions League club

Former Aberdeen centre back Scott McKenna has been linked with a return to FC Copenhagen after a steady loan spell last term in the Danish capital. McKenna was released from Nottingham Forest after a successful four-year stint at the City Ground which saw his team earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries and the arrival of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo saw McKenna fall down the pecking order and he spent the final months of his contract at Copenhagen where he played 13 league games as the team achieved a third place finish.

The 37-time Scotland international made a strong impression in Denmark and is considered a top target by coach Jacob Neestrup, who is targeting another successful campaign in the Champions League after reaching the last 16 last time around ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray.

However, McKenna is not only a target for the 15-time Danish champions, with Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers also keeping close tabs on the situation, according to Football Scotland.