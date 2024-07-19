The 8 live televised matches this weekend including Rangers v Man Utd, Hibs and Aberdeen

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST

There is plenty of football action around Scotland this weekend

Clubs across Scotland are preparing for the start of the new season. Hibs have brought in David Gray as their new boss after Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s spells at Easter Road didn’t go to plan.

Hearts, meanwhile, finished 3rd in the table in the last campaign behind Celtic and Rangers and will be hoping for more of the same next time around under Steven Naismith.

Here is a look at the eight televised games coming up this weekend involving clubs in Scotland, including Hibs’ clash and Rangers’ match against Manchester United as teams continue to gear up for 2024/25....

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

1. Clyde vs Motherwell, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

2. East Kilbride vs Aberdeen, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

3. Kelty Hearts vs Hibs, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

4. Ross County vs Raith Rovers, Premier Player

Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO | SNS Group

