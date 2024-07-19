Clubs across Scotland are preparing for the start of the new season. Hibs have brought in David Gray as their new boss after Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s spells at Easter Road didn’t go to plan.

Hearts, meanwhile, finished 3rd in the table in the last campaign behind Celtic and Rangers and will be hoping for more of the same next time around under Steven Naismith.

Here is a look at the eight televised games coming up this weekend involving clubs in Scotland, including Hibs’ clash and Rangers’ match against Manchester United as teams continue to gear up for 2024/25....

1 . Clyde vs Motherwell, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

2 . East Kilbride vs Aberdeen, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO

3 . Kelty Hearts vs Hibs, Premier Player Premier Sports Cup Group Stage, Saturday 20th July, 15:00 KO