Clubs across Scotland are preparing for the start of the new season. Hibs have brought in David Gray as their new boss after Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s spells at Easter Road didn’t go to plan.
Hearts, meanwhile, finished 3rd in the table in the last campaign behind Celtic and Rangers and will be hoping for more of the same next time around under Steven Naismith.
Here is a look at the eight televised games coming up this weekend involving clubs in Scotland, including Hibs’ clash and Rangers’ match against Manchester United as teams continue to gear up for 2024/25....
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.