WATCH: Evening News sports team discuss Craig Levein's Hearts exit - changing room arguments, Stephen Robinson and fans' view

The Edinburgh Evening News sports team sat down for an in-depth discussion on the departure of Craig Levein as Hearts manager.

Sports editor Mark Atkinson is joined by Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson and sports writer Joel Sked to discuss the timing of the departure, what went wrong, potential candidates, the Betfred Cup semi final and the fans view of Levein.

Anderson provides insight into the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone in Perth on Wednesday night.

The Evening News team have their say on Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

He said: "One of the contributing factors to this decision is the fact the exchanges that took place in the dressing room were going back and forward. It wasn't just the case of the manager having his say to players, there were players having their say in return.

"The thing was going back and forward and there were a lot of frank views expressed."

Stephen Robinson was discussed as a possible replacement with the Motherwell boss considered favourite for the job.

Anderson noted that his attributes would suit those in charge at the club, especially his willingness to play youngsters, something which "irritated" people behind the scenes with a number of experienced individuals coming in at Tynecastle.