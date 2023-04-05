Latest news on Cammy Devlin's concussion as Hearts prepare to face St Mirren

Coaching and medical staff are hopeful he will train fully throughout the remainder of this week and declare himself available for the weekend. He missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock after suffering a nasty head gash on international duty with Australia.

Devlin took a knee to the head during the 2-1 friendly defeat against Ecuador in Melbourne and required lengthy treatment with blood streaming from the area. His head was initially wrapped in a bandage to let him continue in the game but he was eventually substituted on 54 minutes to prevent any chance of another knock to the wound.

The 24-year-old’s energy was conspicuous by its absence from the Hearts midfield at Rugby Park. Having his aggression and dynamism back for a vital home game at Tynecastle would be considered a huge boost to the Edinburgh club as they strive to end a difficult run of results.

Four defeats in the last five league matches leaves Hearts just one point ahead of Aberdeen as the Premiership’s third-placed side. Their pre-season target was to finish in that position, but pressure has increased due to recent poor form.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark is a major doubt to face St Mirren after injuring a hamstring at Kilmarnock. He is being assessed daily by Riccarton medical staff and could have an outside chance of being fit. Management would need to decide whether playing him is a risk worth taking after losing first-choice keeper Craig Gordon to a double leg-break in December. Ross Stewart is poised to step in if Clark is ruled out.

