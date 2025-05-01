Lawrence Shankland explains Hearts 'Smirkgate' and accusations of disrespect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh club are under fire and their Scotland striker spoke out today

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Shankland today moved to clear up issues following Hearts’ Player of the Year awards dinner which led to criticism from supporters. The Tynecastle captain spoke at Riccarton at the end of a tumultuous week in which the club sacked head coach Neil Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity whilst languishing in the Premiership’s bottom six.

First-team coach Liam Fox is now interim head coach for the second time this season. He takes charge of Saturday’s vital trip to Ross County. Just 24 hours after Critchley’s dismissal was announced following a 1-0 home defeat by Dundee, Shankland was entering the EICC in Edinburgh for Hearts’ Player of the Year awards dinner last Sunday evening. When asked by a Sky Sports reporter for his reaction to Critchley’s sacking, the skipper smirked without commenting and continued walking. He gave the same reaction to the next question on whether players should bear some responsibility for the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland internationalist spoke about the situation to give his side of the story and stressed he was not being disrespectful. “Obviously, the situation wasn't ideal with it being the night after the manager lost his job,” he said. “Obviously, when you're walking into the event, I'm glad I've never been to court before because I'd never had the mic put in front of me like that. But when I saw it back, it didn't look great. The only person I was really bothered about was the manager who'd lost his job. So I reached out to him.

“I spoke to Neil and cleared things up. He was fine. He didn't see a problem there at all but it was just the situation I was put in. Of course, I'd never, ever give disrespect to a manager who's lost their job. I had a really good relationship with the manager. I'd actually spoke to him earlier in the day before the event that night. So I was glad I'd done that, to be honest. But no, he didn't have a problem there at all. That's all I was really bothered about.

“There are always difficult conversations to have. Unfortunately, there were two of them this season [after Hearts sacked Steven Naismith in September and now Critchley]. But as a player, you always take a bit of responsibility. You need to. It's never a nice conversation, because it's your fault, really, that your manager's lost their job. I was just saying, they're never good conversations to have. But I had a lot of respect for Neil and Mick. They were really enjoyable to work with as well. And most importantly, really, really good guys. So I felt like it was important to reach out and just thank them for the time.”

Hearts officials and media comments

Hearts officials advised players and staff not to comment to media outside the EICC so Shankland and others were reluctant to say anything. “No, 100 per cent. That was another thing,” he added. “Obviously, on behalf of the club, they've asked us not to engage with the press. At the time, it might have been a bit better just to say something, but in hindsight, even I think probably the media team would admit that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I said, it didn't look great and the main thing I wanted to do was clear it up with Neil and Mick, who have obviously lost their jobs. If they'd have seen it as disrespectful, I'd have been a bit hurt, to be honest. But I'm glad they never did. They said my explanation was fine, so it was all good.”

The Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge was the only member of the club to speak prior to the event in Edinburgh’s city centre. When asked for her reaction to Critchley’s exit, she said: “That was yesterday’s news. I’m going in here now.”

Hearts, currently eighth in the league table, need victory at Ross County to ensure they are not dragged towards the relegation play-off place. That is presently occupied by County, who are five points behind Hearts. Fox admitted that the timing of the Player of the Year awards night did not help so soon after the club sacked their manager.

“The timing and the nature of it wasn't great after Neil and Mick leaving but the night was there to celebrate wee bits of individual stuff,” he stated. “We can't get away from the fact that the timing of it, it's not been a great season. Nobody's hiding behind that but it is what it is. There's nothing that I can control or control about that. That was set in place for a period of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Fox and Hearts’ relegation battle in the SPFL Premiership

Fox admitted that nobody should be under any illusion about the fact Hearts are fighting against relegation. “I could sit here and say to you this, that and the other - but the reality is I'm okay with saying that because I think we are in a battle. I'm okay with the players knowing that because that's where we are,” he commented.

“I always like to be somebody that tells the truth and doesn't dress things up. I don't need to tell the players that and I'm not going to tell the players that. If they don't realise that themselves then we're in trouble. We treat them like adults. They've been first-class this week on the training pitch. I've enjoyed working with them again, leading them. But we're coming to the point now where it's alright me saying this and me saying that and talk's cheap. It's about producing when it needs to matter and this weekend it's on Saturday at three o'clock. They will be up for the fight.

The search for a permanent new head coach is underway but Fox is focusing purely on football matters. He said he has not been given much information about the process. “Very, very little. Just a wee bit of communication the last couple of days with Graeme Jones just to focus on this weekend and then we'll see where we are after that.

“First and foremost, we need to get some points to get us out of the situation we're in. That is purely and solely my focus. If you're edging towards the next manager, then that's for people above my head to make these decisions and I'm sure, hopefully, they make the right decisions moving forward.”