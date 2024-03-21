Lawrence Shankland has lead the side following Craig Gordon's serious injury.

Lee McCulloch claims some people didn't want Hearts to name Lawrence Shankland as captain - but he believes the talisman has proven his leadership credentials.

The striker has netted an impressive 55 goals in maroon since former boss Robbie Neilson and his assistant made a 2022 move for him following a spell in Belgium at Beerschot. Following a serious leg injury to goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Shankland has been entrusted by Neilson and now current head coach Steven Naismith to lead as captain.

He will be keen to go to Euro 2024 with Scotland this summer and after 28 goals in his first term at Tynecastle, he's at 27 already this term. Ex-Tynecastle coach McCulloch hopes he can board the plane to Germany with Clarke's side, as he revealed that some were against the initial call to hand him the Hearts armband.

The former Scotland player said: “Shanks is somebody I always watched even when he was at Ayr,. He’s something the Scottish league hasn’t had for a while, a proven Scottish goal-scorer. We signed him for Dundee United (in 2019) and he hit the ground running there. Then he went away (to Belgium) and the team he was at were struggling so we saw it as an opportunity to get him back.

“It was a no-brainer for me when I was speaking to Robbie about taking him to Hearts. Joe Savage (sporting director) was brilliant in making it happen. We knew Hearts hadn’t had a 20-plus goal-scoring striker for years and years and we identified Shanks as that guy and he’s gone on to do that.

“I think he’s taken a bit of confidence from becoming captain. There were some people who didn’t want us to make him captain, but after speaking to Robbie, he was the perfect choice. The boys love him and he leads by example.

