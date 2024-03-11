Lawrence Shankland names the Hearts contract sin he'll never commit as he fronts up speculation
One way or another, Lawrence Shankland has found a way to make Hearts headlines this season.
Whether it be through his consistent goal-getting or rumours linking him away from Tynecastle because of it, Tynecastle chairwoman Ann Budge has admitted the club talisman is a man in demand off the back of form this term. He has 27 goals and counting, with Morton up next in a Scottish Cup quarter-final.
There is also lingering chat he could be the man to lead the Scotland line at Euro 2024. Rumours of moves elsewhere have followed Shankland this season, as he approaches the final year of his deal at Hearts. Dealing with speculation is no problem for him and his partner, but focus on football helps block outside noise from breaking through, and he vows never to commit one cardinal contract sin.
He told the BBC: "My missus deals with it fine. She knows I will tell her if anything is going to happen. We have that sorted in the house but it's more the noise from outside. It's other people you need to deal with, when they are messaging when they see stuff on social media and in newspapers.
"For me, I know the club, I work here every day. I know the situation I am in and if anything was to come about I would be involved at some point down the road. Until that point, I remain focused on my football.
"I am grateful for what I have, the opportunity to play at Hearts. I have time left on my contract and I would never be disrespectful on that part. I am happy, scoring goals, and have no reason not to be happy really."