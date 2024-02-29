Lawrence Shankland gives Hearts reaction to Hibs missiles as he rates 'expensive throw' and spicy pie
Lawrence Shankland has given a defiant social media response after the Hearts striker was targeted by missiles in the Edinburgh derby.
The striker netted a home penalty during the 1-1 draw with Hibs. He celebrated by taking a bite out of a pie thrown onto the pitch from the away end, while a range of other missiles were thrown in his direction.
Emiliano Marcondes put Hibs ahead before referee Kevin Clancy pointed to the penalty spot in controversial fashion. He deemed Will Fish to have tripped Kenneth Vargas inside the box and despite VAR calling him over for another look, he stuck by his original decision.
Shankland has now responded to the missiles, in a tongue-in-cheek social media post. Both managers, Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery, condemned missile throwing during the match.
The Scotland international posted on Instagram: "Some sort of spicy pie - 1/10. AirPods - expensive throw. Bottle opener - glad it missed. Pen - top bins."
Naismith said: "All the stuff getting launched on, it's just not acceptable. If that then gets looked at, what’s going to happen is they are just going to reduce the amount of fans that can go into that stand and that’s going to impact what I think is a good atmosphere - a good derby which has a fierce rivalry.
"It’s just idiots that are going to spoil the party for everybody. I think it was everything that was is everybody's pockets whether it be coins, vapes or whatever. It’s just not good enough - end of."