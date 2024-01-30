Lawrence Shankland offered another improved contract to keep him at Hearts
The striker is attracting interest but is not expected to leave Gorgie this month
Lawrence Shankland has received another improved contract offer from Hearts in an effort to extend his stay at Tynecastle Park. The club's previous proposal would have made Shankland the highest-paid player in Gorgie in more than a decade, and the Edinburgh News has learned that the latest offer includes better terms again.
Hearts want Shankland to sign until summer 2027 and remain as their principal goalscorer. His exisiting deal runs until 2025 and a number of clubs are monitoring his progress. Tynecastle officials have yet to receive a formal transfer offer for the 28-year-old and will only begin negotiations if a bid of several million pounds arrives.
Shankland did not agree to the initial contract Hearts put forward and has now been offered a better deal. It remains to be seen whether he will accept the terms or if further negotiations will take place.
He has scored 47 goals in 77 games in maroon since arriving in a six-figure transfer from the Belgian club Beerschot in summer 2022. He was given the captain's armband late in 2022 following an injury to skipper Craig Gordon.
Rangers have watched the player in action this season without making an approach to Hearts so far. English Championship clubs also have him on their radar. It would take a huge offer to convince Hearts to sell before the January transfer window closes on Thursday evening.
They hope to keep Shankland as they strive to finish third in the Premiership and win the Scottish Cup this season. The offer of a new long-term deal is designed to keep him in Edinburgh for the next three and a half years.