Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is a man on a scary run of form - and it is thrusting him into the Player of the Year category according to one pundit.

Shankland scored the only goal of the game to secure a narrow 1-0 Premiership victory over former boss Craig Levein on Wednesday. The striker took a lovely first touch before then burying confidently low into the net.

It keeps the Tynecastle side 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock in the race for third. Next up is Airdrie in the Scottish Cup round of 16 this Sunday.

The Sportscene panel analysed the latest Hearts win post-match. Host Steven Thompson reeled off that it's now 23 goals for him across club and country, which is 'frightening stuff.' That is something former Scotland striker Kenny Miller agreed with and he reckons Shankland must be a Player of the Year contender.

He said: "He is a man bang in form. This goal, don't underestimate how hard it is. Initially to make the contact with Andy Considine, keep your awareness of where the ball is, and then when he is faced up with Ryan McGowan, he is in full control of the situation.

"He gives Considine that bump. It's wonderful. He is the difference. He is a match winner. It's every single week. He is a top striker and arguably at this moment in time he is on track for a Player of the Year nomination, at least."

Michael Stewart was also in agreement over Shankland's form. The ex-Hearts midfielder said: "It's sensational. And the goals he is scoring.

"You say 11 goals in 10 games. Some of those have been out of this world."