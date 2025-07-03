Lawrence Shankland signs a long-term Hearts contract to stay at Tynecastle

Scotland striker remains in Edinburgh for the 2025/26 SPFL season and beyond

Lawrence Shankland today secured his future by signing a three-year Hearts contract after arriving at the team’s training base in Spain. Months of uncertainty have given way to an agreement between the striker and Tynecastle officials, who welcomed him at the hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Shankland rejected a lucrative contract offer in Turkey to remain in Scotland and work once again with the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes, who managed him at Aberdeen. Discussions with McInnes were pivotal to the agreement and Shankland putting pen to paper is a huge boost for the new Tynecastle management team.

The Scotland international striker scored 68 goals in 137 Hearts appearances across the last three seasons and was appointed team captain in December 2022 following an injury to goalkeeper Craig Gordon. He remains popular with supporters due to his goalscoring ability and many will be relieved that this saga is now at an end.

McInnes and the Hearts players welcomed Shankland at breakfast this morning and the manager explained to the club website why he is delighted to have the 29-year-old on board. “Lawrence’s not only been ingrained in the club the last few years, he’s been a big player for the club, knows his way about the Premiership, knows his way to goal,” stated McInnes.

“It just made so much sense on so many levels for me. I've known Lawrence since he was a young boy and I know how important family is to him and how important being happy is. I always felt that that was a huge advantage for us. Not only does he enjoy his time at Hearts, those family connections are always very strong.

“I do feel that having that recognised No.9 , a goalscorer with a real pedigree, Scotland internationalist, the motivation for Lawrence to do well here at not only a club that he loves, a club that he's happy with. You see the way he's embraced his team-mates this morning. He's a really popular boy, but he's got so much to do here. In my time at Hearts, I want to make sure it's successful and I want Lawrence to feel exactly the same and he does.

Hearts target silverware after Shankland signs new deal to stay in Edinburgh

“We want to be lifting silverware. We want to be going into group stages in Europe and we want to have a consistent thing going here and that is the driver for all of us. I do feel that having Lawrence in the building gives us a better chance of achieving all that.”

In a statement announcing Shankland’s return, Hearts said: “Heart of Midlothian is thrilled to announce that Lawrence Shankland has agreed a new contract with the club. The inevitable No.9 will return to Tynecastle Park having signed a three-year deal with the Jambos, subject to Scottish FA approval.

“29-year-old Lawrence has made a phenomenal impact in maroon since arriving in Gorgie back in July 2022. His 28 goals in 2022/23 and 31 goals in 2023/24 helped fire the Jam Tarts into Europe two-years-in-a row. Those number saw him become the first Hearts player since John Robertson in 1991/92 to score 20 goals in all competitions, and only the second Hearts player to reach 50 strikes in the 21st century.

“To date, Lawrence has bagged 68 goals in 137 appearances for the boys in maroon and now the door is open for him to add to his incredible haul after pledging his future to Hearts.”

