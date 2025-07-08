Scotland striker is ready for Tynecastle life in season 2025/26

Weeks and weeks of back-and-forth negotiating between Hearts, Lawrence Shankland and his agents created something approaching mass hysteria. Club officials stood firm, Shankland waited beyond the expiry of his Tynecastle contract, while fans worried about losing their team’s most potent goal threat. Eventually, a compromise agreement saw the player sign a three-year contract to rejoin the squad in Spain last week.

He is glad to be back and fully aware of the curiosity over the extensive delay. Shankland says his perspective changed following Derek McInnes’ appointment as Hearts head coach. “Obviously, it was a different summer than I've had previously,” he said. “About the situation I was in, at the end of the season with the contract coming to an end, I'd made the decision that I was going to run it down.

“Obviously, things changed when the new manager came in, and straight away we had a couple of conversations. After the season had ended, they [Hearts] just let me know that they'd be interested to keep me on and re-sign me. So, obviously that kind of stuck in my head from the off. I'd also worked with the manager before, and I think he was a good fit for the club.

“It was always tempting to come back, I never put it off. The manager understood my situation. The two of us were just honest with each other every time we spoke. I updated him on everything that was happening in the background. Even when it was other options, I was just letting him know that's what I was thinking about. Just keeping each other in the loop. What he did say to me on the phone was always encouraging, and he was keen to get me here. He was quite willing to give me time to think about it as well, just due to the situation. I really appreciated that.”

One of the options he referred to was a lucrative offer from a club in Turkey, worth far greater than Hearts’ proposal. Shankland did not want to leave his new wife and young family, though. “When it came to the end, I had a couple of big decisions to make on bigger deals that would have been different. But all in all, I felt that being with my family was more important. Hearts offered me a good deal as well, so I was in a good position and decided to come here.

“It could have been different, it could have been. Obviously, when you know somebody above you [McInnes] and you know the quality they can provide the team, it's always tempting. Things in the past didn't quite go to plan, but I think the manager knows how to get the best out of me. That was always what he said on the phone. I kind of knew what I was getting into as well.”

Reception in Spain and fans reaction to Hearts’ new deal with Shankland

Supporters acclaimed the return of a player who scored 68 goals in 137 appearances in maroon across the last three seasons. Some feared his stay in Gorgie was over but he arrived in Spain amid a blaze of publicity last week. Shankland is asked what he can say to fans keen to know why he took so long to commit to Hearts - and missed the first two weeks of pre-season.

“I understand that from a fan's point of view,” he replied. “I know a month feels like a really long time for people, but that's what it was. It felt a lot longer than that. I had a couple of weeks in the close season to get married and stuff before I even thought about football. I gave it a month to weigh up my options and see my situation. To be honest, me and the manager and the clubs and everybody knew what was happening.

“In-house, everything was running smoothly and honest conversations were had. I get the frustration for supporters and why it was taking so long, but it was a big decision for me. I'd got to a point in my career and my contract situation where it was a bit indifferent and there was a lot to think about. I had a lot to weigh up for my family as well. It just took time to have conversations.

“Last season wasn't brilliant. I wanted to make sure that, if I was coming back to Hearts, I was coming back with an attitude that my head was right and I was 100 per cent in it. I wasn't just coming back because it was Hearts and it's what I know. I wanted to make sure that I was in the right place and I'm ready to come back and do well again.

“There were a few of the boys having breakfast the morning I arrived. I was keeping in touch with the boys, obviously,” he stated. “They were obviously speaking to me and updating me on things. They were talking about football in general and asking me to come back. I know the changing room here and I know it's a great group of boys. That always adds to it when you know what environment you're getting into as well. I know we're all keen to be successful. I don't think many people enjoyed last season too much. I wanted to hopefully put that right. As I said, I've got a good feeling about it.”

Any lingering dissenting voices in the stands will soon fade if Shankland is, as he says, in the right headspace to recapture his best scoring form for Hearts this season. “That's what I'm here to do. I believe I will do that when I'm back,” he stressed. “Having that settled side of it when you are committed to a contract again. Last season was a lot of uncertainty and things weren't going brilliantly. As a human being, you feel the pressure of everything. It does probably change you a wee bit, but that's another learning curve for my career. I've never really been in that position. I'm delighted to be back and I'm really looking forward to this season.”

Is Lawrence Shankland a striker or midfielder?

McInnes knows the forward well having coached him at Aberdeen during the early part of his career. He won’t waste time using him in an advanced midfield role, as happened last season. Shankland will play as a central striker for Hearts and nothing else. “The strongest seasons I've had was probably playing as a No.9 or just off the front, slightly different to last season,” said the 29-year-old.

“Sometimes people make a big deal out of these things. It's a learning curve as well when you get the opportunity to play in different positions. I don't mind it too much, but I think if you want to get the best version of me and the best out of me, I think it's in the middle. As you said, he's looking to create the right chances for me and then it's up to me to put them away and make sure that I do that.”

So, after missing the start of pre-season, how fit is Shankland exactly? How ready is he to play in Hearts’ opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline this weekend? “I'll get there,” he said. “Obviously, when you do stuff yourself, you can only really do so much. I feel like I've worked really hard myself during the summer. I did a lot of runs that the boys did [when he got to Spain] and my times were good. I'm not too far away and I'll just be getting that training and football sharpness. Once I get that, I'll be ready to rock. I've got a week to get it.”

Motivation shouldn’t be a problem. The new deal gives Shankland the opportunity to reach 100 goals in a Hearts shirt. The last person to do so was the iconic John Robertson. Others in that elite group include legends like Alex Young, Tommy Walker and the Terrible Trio of Alfie Conn, Willie Bauld and Jimmy Wardhaugh. “It's in sight,” said Shankland. “That's a big achievement to get 100 goals for Hearts. It's something you can be incredibly proud of and it's definitely an aim for me.”

