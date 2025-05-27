Season 2025/26 plans are well underway in Edinburgh

Further contract talks between Hearts and Lawrence Shankland will take place today in an attempt to decide the club captain’s future. Derek McInnes will take time out from a family holiday to speak with Shankland for the second time since he was named head coach at Tynecastle Park last week. The new manager is hoping discussions can lead towards a positive outcome as he tries to keep Shankland in maroon.

It is one of several issues McInnes is aiming to resolve as he works to strengthen the Hearts squad for next season. He intends to sign new players in various key positions, but securing Shankland would be as important as any. The Scotland internationalist scored 68 goals in 137 Hearts appearances since arriving in Gorgie three years ago and is very much a talismanic figure when on form.

McInnes wants him to extend the three-year contract which is days away from expiring. The player has already been offered a new deal. “I'm due to speak to him again tomorrow,” the head coach told Monday night’s Scottish Football Social Club. “I've made it clear I'd like to work with Lawrence but it's not just me selling how I see him and the advantages of staying at Hearts. I think there are clear advantages for Lawrence of staying at Hearts, how I want the team to be and I think he could really capitalise on that.

“Lawrence has allowed his contract to run down. He's a No.9 who is known for scoring goals, he's got pedigree. We'd be foolish to think we're the only show in town, but all we can do is put our best foot forward and see where it takes us. Like everything else you hope for a quick decision on these things so you can plan, but if that decision isn't forthcoming and isn't going to be quick, we need to move on. I need to look after Hearts and Lawrence needs to look after Lawrence. While there's a chance, and there's still a chance, we'll continue to try and exhaust that the best way we can.”

Hearts won’t wait forever on Shankland to decide whether to accept the new contract. “I would like to be patient with that but when you're a new manager, in the door, you want to put your squad together as quickly as possible,” acknowledged McInnes. “We are just five weeks away from League Cup games and I would like to get my squad as strong as I could for the start of those first proper games. Ultimately, it's about getting the squad as strong as we can before the window closes.

“I've never been one for putting deadlines on things. I always think people resist against deadlines. I don't think that's the best practice. But, clearly, there has got to be a healthy regard and respect both ways. I can't have people just sitting there thinking: 'Well, Hearts are there anyway, I can keep them waiting.' In time, we might not be there. We need to move on. I don't want to get involved in a fight that I can't win so, if we're not going to win it, I would rather just move on.”

Transfer window signings and Hearts’ Jamestown relationship

There are numerous other signing targets being worked on by the Riccarton recruitment team, aided by Jamestown Analytics’ data. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis will arrive next month for pre-season training. Hearts are also working to finalise a deal for the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov. McInnes explained the process involving his assistants, Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, plus the Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones.

“I'm getting a lot of agents who I've built up relationships with getting in touch and offering me players, as you would do, but it's up to Hearts to contact the agent now,” he stated. “Through Jamestown Analytics, they flag up the players and the agents get the call. I'll send on the the agent's number and all the players that are getting put to me, but by and large it's totally different. It's a bit unusual for me just to pass that on now.

“I have been looking at a lot of players over the last few days. We've got a group chat with myself, Alan Archibald, Paul Sheerin and Graeme Jones. We've identified the types of players we would like to bring to the club, and then it's looking at different options. This is different for me but it's exciting nonetheless.

“It's actually nice to look at players who are doing well. A lot of the time, at the clubs I've been at, it's the out-of-contract list, free agents and loans. This time, it's different. You are actually looking at players targeted as doing well with a lot of potential and at a high level. Jamestown Analytics, their rating brings you into our focus for where we want to fill the squad as best we can with players with a high rating. That's the players I'm looking at, so it's a totally different couple of weeks I've had.

“I think the same pressure is still there because, once the ball rolls, you've got to win games of football. There's still a pressure there to try and identify the right players for what you need and the right players for Hearts. Jamestown Analytics, Graeme Jones and the recruitment team will help me build the squad, but it's important that I build the team.

“You have a lot of benefits at Hearts: Bigger budget, infrastructure, training ground, stadium, fanbase. It's quite unique in that sense. There's a lot going for it. There's a big sell any time you are trying to sign a player but we have a lot going for us at Hearts. Ultimately, it's only advantages if you work right and use it right.

“Just because you have a Hearts badge on your strip doesn't mean you've got any guarantees to win games of football. You are going to have to work harder than your opponents on any given day. You will have to work harder as a club to recruit better. With every signing, there's an element of risk. No signing is without risk. I do think Jamestown Analytics limits the risk. It's really focused and strategic in what you want.

“I've been pretty clear on the few positions that I think we really need to zone in on and identify. Thankfully, those options are already coming through. It's my job, the staff's job and the club's job to try and get the best ones we can find.”

Signing targets identified as McInnes moves on deals

McInnes is eager to add those wide players with pace. A physical and mobile striker has also been discussed, and he wants a dominant central midfielder. That’s just for starters. “There are some players I'm aware of, other players I haven't been aware of and you soon get a handle on them,” he said. “There are key types of players. The squad I'm inheriting, there are a lot of good players. I think it's quite overloaded in certain areas but there are a lot of good players there and I'm looking forward to working with them.

“There are a lot of players I've got a good handle on what they can offer. But there are also players I'm pretty sure that, when you get to work them a bit closer, maybe some will surprise you. I do feel it's my job, like every manager, you've got to assess the squad. You've got to look at one or two that are leaving as well, potentially, and you always try to get ahead of the game.

“I think we need forward options, I certainly think we need wide options and I think we need a different type of midfielder and those are the key positions we're looking at. We want a lot more pace in the wider areas, players who are happy holding the touchline, players who are happy one v one. I do think eight or nine teams will come to Tynecastle and try and sit and frustrate. There are others who will take you on and the game becomes a bit more open. We've got to be able to have players that are happy to take on tight defences and try to unlock team. I do think that having the best wide players and good wide options is going to be key for us.”

There are options which will excite fans and others McInnes has already dismissed. “A lot of the time my recruitment team at previous clubs and myself are sifting through footage because you're always scared in case you miss out on somebody,” he admitted. “You know these agents are contacting other clubs and you don't want any other clubs to gain an advantage on you.

“A lot of the time the clubs are all kind of fishing in the same pond. So you watch and you watch and you watch and a lot of the time it's a waste of time because you quickly make your mind up. But with this system a lot of that has been done for you and you're actually getting good options. A lot of the options we've had so far, while a lot of them aren't exactly what I'm looking for, they're pretty close. That's the bit you're saving a lot of time on. Any manager will tell you it drains you a lot of the time, looking at players that are clearly not fit for purpose but you look anyway because it's our job.”

Tony Bloom’s £10m Hearts investment deal voted through

Hearts fans yesterday voted 98.5 per cent in favour of Tony Bloom’s investment deal through Foundation of Hearts. The club will now hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to finalise the £9.86m agreement. After seeing substantial improvement at the other clubs where Bloom holds shares - Brighton and Hove Albion in England, plus newly-crowned Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise - McInnes is intrigued by what Bloom’s influence may lead to at Tynecastle.

“When Neil [Critchley] lost his job and the Hearts job became available, you think: 'What a great opportunity that is with the added investment, with Tony Bloom, who is very successful in his own right and in football now.’ USG winning the league, what a brilliant story that is in Belgium,” said McInnes. “It's well-documented how good Brighton have become over the last 10 years or so. He has been at the heart of that and driving it.

“I think, in Scottish football, when you get something a bit different, there's always a bit of scepticism, but there is some real evidence there that it works. You are talking about serious operators, guys who know what they are doing, guys who are putting money into the club, guys who believe there is a bigger future and a bigger outcome for Hearts. We want to be the biggest club we can be and, obviously, they have seen the potential in it.

“As managers and players, you want to work for clubs like that. Sometimes you can be left a wee bit dismayed, could maybe take it on a wee bit more. I'm pretty sure, if we can progress things, the support is going to be there and it's going to continue to be there. Hopefully this is just the start of something.

“From the outside looking in, when Hearts were looking for a new manager at the end of the season, I think I'd have been a bit envious if it hadn't been me. I wanted it to be me. I was choking for this job, I'm not going to deny that. For all the reasons we've spoken about - strong squad, nucleus of good players, all the advantages Hearts have as a club and their traditions, with the added investment and forward-thinking of the people involved, hopefully it can help and assist a manager. I firmly believe it can.”