Leading Hearts manager candidate named as the club whittle down their shortlist

Tynecastle officials are seeking a permanent replacement for Steven Naismith

Norwegian coach Per-Mathias Hogmo is the leading contender to become Hearts’ new manager. The Tynecastle club are seeking a permanent replacement for Steven Naismith and, after whittling down their list of names, 64-year-old Hogmo is the main candidate under consideration.

He was most recently working in Japan at Urawa Red Diamonds and boasts a long management career at both club and international level. His CV includes Champions League and Europa League experience, title success in Norway and Sweden, plus three years in charge of the Norwegian national team from 2013 to 2016.

Hogmo coached Rosenborg, Tromso and Fredrikstad in his homeland and also worked in Sweden with Hacken and Djurgardens. He won the Norwegian league with Rosenborg and took them into the Champions League back in 2006. More recently, he guided Hacken to the first Swedish league title in their history in 2022, and followed up with the Swedish Cup in 2023. He then took Hacken into the Europa League group stage in 2023 by knocking out Aberdeen in the play-off round on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

Hogmo holds a strong reputation across Scandinavia as an attack-minded coach who favours a high-pressing 4-3-3 formation. Hearts are aware that he would like to try British football after leaving Urawa Red Diamonds in August. He is a huge admirer of the passionate atmospheres in Scotland and his profile fits their criteria in many ways.

Tynecastle officials want an experienced figurehead who can adapt to the Scottish football culture. They have been conducting interviews after sacking Naismith more than two weeks ago. Jamestown Analytics are working with the Hearts board to identify prospective new managers.

Directors are working towards a final decision on who should be the next man to occupy the dugout having reduced their initial list of eight names down to a select few. Liam Fox is currently interim manager and oversaw the last three matches against Ross County, Dinamo Minsk and Aberdeen.

Hearts would like a new appointment in place by the time they play St Mirren at Tynecastle a week on Saturday. However, they are prepared to wait longer should negotiations drag on.