The Motherwell midfielder has been in touch with the Hearts man after the Scotland squad was announced this week.

Motherwell star Lennon Miller has revealed getting in contact with a Hearts star after being named in the Scotland squad.

Steve Clarke has opted to give youth a chance for this month’s camp which includes Nations League play-off battle with Greece. The teenager midfielder has been a top performer at Motherwell for the past two seasons and has captained the club on occasion, including the Premier Sports Cup semi-final vs Rangers.

He’s not the only upcoming talent Clarke has called upon. James Wilson has been selected off the back of his form at Hearts, the striker joining experience Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the national team ranks.

Holding a tune

While the pair have never played together, Miller has made sure to congratulate the Hearts man on his call, as both face having to hold a tune when it comes to singing their initiation songs. Miller said: “Very, very average! I'll just wing it when I get told I need to.

“I've heard this, I'm probably more nervous for that than I am after training and playing, which is concerning, but you just need to take it all in your stride. I've never played with James, no, but I messaged him saying congratulations and now I'm looking forward to meeting up with him.”

Beaming with pride

On the call up to the senior Scotland fold, Miller said: “I'm obviously not going to go in and be the best player there, but I believe that I could maybe in a couple of months be the best player there. I think that's how you need to think as a football player - you need to want to be the best.

"I was getting pictures with my Scotland flag expecting to be in the 21 squad and I just had that in my head. It probably helped that I didn't expect it - it was just a proud moment to get in the A squad so young. There's people in my position like your Billy Gilmours, your John McGinns, who've had excellent careers so far and taken wee bits from their game and you've also got the experienced players like Andy Robertson, and you want to take wee bits from him.”

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer added: “He has played over 50 games in the Premiership so I think he is ready. I'm not the national coach, but I think he is ready to play. If the coach [Clarke] thinks he is ready, then he is ready. He has good fitness now, he has worked really hard for the last two weeks as he is coming back from his injury and we will see if he gets to show his qualities.

"He has the quality and the attitude to make it [to the top]. But the most important thing for me is that he is focused on the day-to-day and he tries to be the best version of himself. I am very happy for Lennon, he deserves it. He is a brilliant player, a great talent.”