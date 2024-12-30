Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Irishman feels he can play a bigger role

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Boyce is unequivocal on his ability to help Hearts out of the Premiership’s relegation quagmire. Adamant he has more to offer and deserves more game time, the Northern Irish striker proved his case with a fine performance in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ross County. He is now eager to see whether he starts 2025 by keeping his place against Motherwell, particularly if captain Lawrence Shankland recovers from a calf injury.

Now 33 and in the final year of his contract, Boyce has been restricted to a bit-part role at Tynecastle Park. All three men to take charge of Hearts this season - Steven Naismith, Liam Fox and now Neil Critchley - used him sparingly. He made the starting line-up on Sunday for only the third time this term and the first in the league. A clever through ball set up James Wilson for the opening goal and Boyce saw his own second-half effort disallowed for offside. Those two moments aside, he demonstrated more than enough intelligence and appetite to suggest he can help Hearts in this fight for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to play football. I train, try and stay ready,” he explained. “It's difficult, I think I should be playing. Every player does. It’s not my decision. All I can do is stay ready and, when I get a chance, I need to take it. I thought I played well, unlucky with the goal that was offside, but I set up a goal. That's all I can do, when I am called upon, is to do all I can.

“It's been really tough. I want to help my team-mates. When you don't get the chance to, it is hard to take. It is sort of different when you have been injured a long time you can't play. When you are fit and have missed that amount of time and you feel like you can play and help, then you don't get the chance, it's hard to take. That's behind me, I played a game and happy, not with the result but how I performed. I'll just seen what happens next week. I'll train and just stay ready.

READ MORE: Error over Hearts penalty confirmed by the SFA

“I was surprised I lasted as long as I did, 98 minutes. I've not played more than 10 in about three months or something! I was surprised I felt okay. I felt good. I'll probably be sore the day after but if I get to play football that's all worth it.”

The outcome in the Highlands was painful in itself for Boyce and Hearts. Leading 2-0 on 97 minutes, the visitors somehow contrived to lose two goals in as many minutes to throw away two points. “It felt like a defeat,” admitted Boyce. “We are playing so well, looking dangerous, score two good goals, the pressure is on, it's not an easy place to go. To only get a draw in the last two minutes is not great. It is going to feel like a defeat for how we played because at the minute there is a lot of pressure on. To put in a performance like that for the first 90 minutes was really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyce suffered a head injury to compound the frustration following a first-half collision with the Ross County centre-back Ryan Leak. “I don't know why I went for it,” he recalled of the incident. “It is one of those ones hung up at the back post and Musa [Drammeh] actually called it, but I saw the wind was slowing it up so I had to go and attack it. I tried to get across him [Leak] but he's got a head like cement.”

Asked about his future, the forward gave an honest response. He is not expecting to be offered a new Hearts contract. “I haven't been told anything. I think it is in January you can sign elsewhere,” he said. “I haven't spoken to the gaffer, nothing has been said. I'll just keep training, see what comes along and, if it is good for me and my family, I'll decide then.”