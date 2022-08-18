Liam Boyce: It's all on the line but Hearts can beat Zurich at Tynecastle and reach Europa League

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman admitted his team did not reach peak performance in St Gallen’s Kybunpark but they remain very much in the tie.

Despite the defeat, Boyce sensed that last season’s Swiss Super League champions are beatable as the teams prepare to meet again in Edinburgh next Thursday night. The aggregate winner will qualify for the Europa League group phase.

"We've come away from a game against the Swiss champions and we have come away still in the tie. We can now take it home and play in front of our own fans so we have something to look forward to next week,” said Boyce.