Liam Boyce: It's all on the line but Hearts can beat Zurich at Tynecastle and reach Europa League
Liam Boyce is confident Hearts can knock FC Zurich out of the Europa League at Tynecastle following a 2-1 first leg defeat in Switzerland.
The Northern Irishman admitted his team did not reach peak performance in St Gallen’s Kybunpark but they remain very much in the tie.
Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring via the penalty spot on 22 minutes, but Zurich recovered quickly and held a 2-1 interval advantage with goals from Adrian Guerrero and Blerim Dzemaili.
Despite the defeat, Boyce sensed that last season’s Swiss Super League champions are beatable as the teams prepare to meet again in Edinburgh next Thursday night. The aggregate winner will qualify for the Europa League group phase.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts confirm nature of Craig Halkett's injury after Zurich tie
-
2
Scott Allan signs for Arbroath: Former Hibs midfielder pens two-year-deal
-
3
Hibs: Lee Johnson facing Marijan Čabraja dilemma after family bereavement in lead-up to Rangers clash
-
4
Zurich v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
-
5
Hearts sign Jamaican international defender as Sunday clash with Rangers rescheduled
"We've come away from a game against the Swiss champions and we have come away still in the tie. We can now take it home and play in front of our own fans so we have something to look forward to next week,” said Boyce.
“It was an evenly-contested game at the start, then we get the penalty and it was a great finish from Shanks. For the next five minutes we were passing it well before one long ball over the top allows them in but it was a great finish to be fair. After conceding so quickly after that we did really well to see out the rest of the game.”