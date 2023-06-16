Liam Fox explains why he returned to Hearts and what his new role at Riccarton will entail

Liam Fox today completed his return to Hearts and will coach the club’s B team next season. The 39-year-old is back at Riccarton after a three-year absence, during which he worked at Aberdeen, Dundee United and Livingston. He intends to play a pivotal role in developing young players for the Hearts first team over the coming years.

As revealed online by the Evening News on Thursday, Hearts intend to continue with their B team in Scotland’s Lowland League next season despite Rangers withdrawing from the division. Fox is replacing Steven Naismith as B team coach, with Naismith now leading the senior management team under the title of technical director.

Fox supported Hearts since childhood and explained to the club website why he chose to work there again after leaving Aberdeen at the end of the season. “I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started,” he said.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B team head coach.

“Away from Hearts,I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top-flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B team, as well as younger age-group players and coaches within the academy.

“The club has a pathway to the first team for young players. The opportunity to be involved is there for them but they have to work hard every single day to earn it. My job is drive them forward, support them and get the best out of them, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage added: “We’re really happy to get this sorted. The role of B team manager is a very important component in the football department.

Liam Fox is back at Hearts and will work as the club's B team coach.

“We needed someone who has a history of developing talent and improving players. Liam had displayed much of that in his time here previously – and that’s been supplemented with the experience he picked up along the away at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen. When we were looking for someone to fill the role, Liam was our first target, so we’re delighted to get him.”

A statement issued by Hearts read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that Liam Fox has been appointed head coach of the club’s B team. The 39-year-old returns to Gorgie for a second spell having previously coached our under-17s, under-20s, reserves and first team.