A Hearts update on three players carrying injuries has also been provided.

Hearts interim head coach Liam Fox has put the focus away from the managerial uncertainty at Tynecastle after victory against Motherwell.

The Jambos cruised to a 3-0 win at home to the Steelmen, a first half strike from Lawrence Shankland setting them on their way. He made it a double in the second half and Alan Forrest rounded off the scoring a couple minute after Shankland had doubled Hearts’ advantage.

It moves the team seventh in the table, securing safety mathematically in the Premiership amid a hunt for a new manager after Neil Critchley’s sacking. They face St Johnstone before ending the season away at Kilmarnock, who’s manager is ironically a candidate for the vacant post in Gorgie, Derek McInnes.

Hearts next manager question answered

Speaking after the game, Fox was asked about the managerial situation but insisted the focus had to be on the players after a professional home win. He said: “At this moment in time, we've got a day off on Sunday and we're back in on Monday and that until somebody tells me any different, that is where it's at. I think it's important today that we talk about the players and the performance and the result that we put on and my situation and the management situation will clear itself up when we have something to tell you.”

Shankland’s two goals will spark further debate on what comes next, with his contract up this summer. Fox explained: “That is not a question for me to answer at this moment in time I'm afraid. All I can say is that Lawrence Shankland has been great for me this last couple of weeks and he's scored some important goals. So we'll see where that one goes. Everybody's different and this is not in any way shape or form criticism of the previous regime.

“I just felt we needed to get Lawrence Shankland closer to the goal. I think we needed to get a bit more speed and mobility around the bow and also we've worked really, really hard on the training pitch on how we're going to score and the types of movements that we expect from people and the demands from people and I think we've seen moments of that. So that again is credit to the players because they've taken that on board and they've actually went across the white line and put it into practice. “

Craig Gordon injury latest

The caretaker said of the display: “We're not getting away from the fact that it's been a disappointing season. We know that, we accept that, nobody's making excuses. We're really pleased with the last two results but now we're certainly looking forward to the next one and trying to get another victory. What I will say is winning games in the Premier League is not easy, it's difficult. So the credit has to go to the players for the last two weeks especially and I'm really pleased for them. but we know we've still got to earn a bit of trust and a bit of loyalty back.”

Experienced goalkeeper Craig Gordon missed the game with injury and back-up stopper Ryan Fulton was in his place. Blair Spittal also missed with a thigh problem and Kenneth Vargas came off with an injury. Fox added: “To be honest, one of the downs, obviously Kenny came off with a wee bit of an issue. so we need to let that settle down. Blair and Craig again will reassess on Monday and we're hopeful it will be available for Wednesday night. but again it's probably a wee bit too early to decide that.”