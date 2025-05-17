Liam Fox to leave Hearts as part of a coaching restructure with Derek McInnes waiting

Kilmarnock manager is heading to Edinburgh with a new management team

Liam Fox is to leave Hearts following Sunday’s season-ending Premiership match against Kilmarnock. Currently interim head coach at Tynecastle Park, the 41-year-old will be moving on as Derek McInnes prepares to take charge with a new coaching team next week.

Fox has won three games out of three since stepping into the first-team manager’s role following Neil Critchley’s sacking last month. He oversaw encouraging victories over Ross County, Motherwell and St Johnstone, securing Hearts’ Premiership status in the process after they were consigned to a bottom-six finish. Fox also took temporary charge for three games last autumn, earning a draw against Ross County and a win over Dinamo Minsk in Europe before a narrow defeat by Aberdeen.

Officially Hearts first-team coach, Fox’s reign as interim head coach will finish after the trip to Kilmarnock. He will then leave the club altogether as part of a summer restructure which will take place once McInnes arrives. Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald are expected to move with McInnes from Kilmarnock to become Hearts’ assistant coach and first-team coach respectively.

Fox is now nearing the end of his third spell on the Riccarton coaching staff. He first took up a position there in 2015, then became Cowdenbeath manager a year later. He returned to Hearts in 2017 as first-team coach and then moved to reserves coach in 2019. He left in December 2020 and later worked at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

After leaving Pittodrie in summer 2023, Fox took up an opportunity to rejoin Hearts as B team coach. He joined the first-team coaching staff when Critchley was appointed in October 2024, and is now interim head coach for the second time this season. He set Hearts up to attack over the last three matches and got his reward for using players with width and pace.

Derek McInnes era about to start at Tynecastle for season 2025/26

The Tynecastle chief executive Andrew McKinlay thanked Fox for his efforts on the official club website. “I’d like to firstly thank Liam for everything he’s done for Hearts, not just during his period with the first team this season but also for the sterling work he did with the B Team last year,” said McKinlay.

“We asked Liam for his help with the first team and it has been plain for all to see that he did not let us down. Such is the way of football, change can often be on the horizon and, as we are about to embark on new direction with regards a new head coach, we have come to the decision to start completely afresh, which means that Liam will be moving on.

“Again, I thank Liam on behalf of everyone at Hearts for everything he has done for this club and we wish him the best of luck going forward. “With regards to our managerial situation, I hope that we will very soon be in a position to provide our supporters with an update. For now, let’s continue to get behind the team as we aim to sign off the season with four wins in a row.”

When asked a few days ago about his future, Fox gave an honest response in the knowledge that McInnes’ arrival in Gorgie was imminent. “I'm not naive, I'm not silly,” he said. “I understand when a new manager comes in, there are various different things that can come with that.

“What I can say is that I think I can add value to anybody. But what I'll also say is that football is all about opportunities and different bits and pieces and I've really enjoyed the last couple of weeks. I feel like I've tried to do the job how I would do it if it was my job. I've tried to be upfront and honest. Hopefully we've seen a wee bit of a change in the [playing] style. We've picked up some good results. You just never know what the future's going to hold in football.”

Premiership finish leaves fans angry but Hearts management are realistic

Fox also acknowledged that finishing in the bottom half of the Premiership is not an acceptable situation for Hearts or their supporters. “Given the expectation level at this football club, we've dipped below that. We know that. We understand that,” he said. “There will obviously be changes moving forward. The great thing about football is we'll go off somewhere and then we'll be back next year.

“Whether I'm here or not, or whoever who's in charge, it's a new season. I'm sure there'll be some changes. There's been things coming and going, but that's what football is. That's why supporters keep coming back, because there's always another game. You know there is always another game, but mistakes have been made as well.

“I think I can only talk from this year and my involvement in it. We know that we've not been good enough. We accept that. Moving forward, there will be loads and loads of changes. Hopefully there'll be positivity and expectation next year again. That's the demand of this football club.

“I'm always one of these people that feel you've got to look back, you've got to learn, you've got to improve. I feel I've done that in my career, in my progression through coaching. There's been some difficult times, but it's about learning from these situations and moving forward. Anybody in any part of the club, you look back, you reflect, and then you look to get better. That's what the club will be doing.”