Major boost for Hearts as they fly out to face Viktoria Plzen

Hearts head to Czechia with one of their most influential players in tow as they prepare to face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off. Defender Frankie Kent is back in training and fit to take his place in the squad for Thursday’s first leg at the Doosan Arena.

He missed Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat at Falkirk due to a toe infection but trained at Riccarton on Wednesday morning. Hearts depart from Edinburgh Airport for the Czech Republic in the afternoon and fans will be encouraged to see Kent on the flight.

Plzen’s impressive form both at home and in Europe in recent years makes them formidable opponents. Striker Daniel Vasulin is almost 6ft 5ins tall and Kent’s physicality is likely to be important if Hearts are to stifle his threat on Thursday.

Reliable defending both in the air and on the ground have established Kent as a favourite among Tynecastle supporters since he arrived in summer 2023 from Peterborough United. He is an automatic starter in central defence when fit and is expected to return to the Hearts team in Plzen.

The Edinburgh club have no other fresh injury concerns following the weekend’s match. Midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are not in the European squad for this round as they are both recovering from injury. Plzen host Hearts on Thursday at 7pm local time (6pm UK), with the return leg at Tynecastle seven days later at 7.45pm.