Pundit Michael Stewart insists Hearts have needed a player like Dexter Lembikisa for years, as he praised the current Gorgie run of form.

The former midfielder was running the rule over a relentless winning run put on by Steven Naismith's side. They have won 11 of their last 12 matches, winning eight in succession. A 2-0 success over Motherwell on Saturday was the latest triumph.

It sets them up nicely for Saturday's trip to face Rangers, which will be followed up by an Edinburgh derby with Hibs and home clash with Celtic. They are 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock in third.

Stewart highlighted January arrival Lembikisa's emergence at right-back on loan from Wolves as one key strength of this Hearts side. 3 more stars have also earned praise from the ex-Hearts and Hibs man.

He told Sportsound: "A couple of months ago I wasn't sure what was going on at Hearts. 10 games here, nine wins, one draw, you cannot argue with that. When you have Lawrence Shankland at the top end of the park who scores goals, changes games, and now January has been a good window for Hearts.

"Lemibkisa is exactly what Hearts have needed for three seasons. A full-back who has a bit of quality, can attack, can defend. Frankie Kent... this is the thing this season for Hearts.

"Frankie Kent was needed last season as well. A right-sided centre-back who can defend. He has taken away the burden from Halkett, hopefully not another injury (for him). It's a crying shame for him

"He has come in and made a big difference. Baningime has come back and made a big difference. Lemibkisa has made a big difference.

"Lawrence Shankland is growing from strength to strength. So as much as I am not trying to take all the plaudits away from Steven Naismith as I think he is doing a wonderful job now, the key thing is some better players in key areas.