Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts moved into the driving seat in the race for fourth place in the SWPL with a 5-0 win over ten-player Montrose at the weekend while Hibs were pegged back by a late goal in a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

January loan signing Megan Bell had opened the scoring after 20 minutes to hand the Jambos the advantage at the break before Montrose's Neve Guthrie was given her marching orders in the second half, allowing Hearts to run riot and add a further four goals from Olufolasade Adamolekun (2), Dannielle Findlay and Emma Brownlie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win saw Eva Olid's side to jump into fourth after Hibs dropped points against Brian Graham's fellow fourth place challengers Thistle at Petershill Park. A Demi-Lee Falconer own goal in the first half looked set to hand Grant Scott's side a vital win only for Rachel Donaldson to level the score after 84 minutes and see them drop below Hearts on goal difference.

The big game of the weekend came in Glasgow as the two top of Rangers and Celtic met at Ibrox. Mia McAuley's 70th minute strike cancelled out Natasha Flint's goal early in the second half but the game itself was married by an argument over away tickets.

On Friday, the home side confirmed they had cancelled all away tickets following 'intelligence received by Rangers and Celtic' that suggested groups of ‘risk’ supporters in a significant number had purchased tickets from the Celtic allocation. As for the game itself, the draw leaves Jo Potter's Light Blues four points clear at the top of the league.

At the other end of the table, fellow Edinburgh outfit Spartans rescued an important late point in their relegation battle with bottom club Hamilton. The Accies looked set to move level on points with the capital club only for Hannah Jordan to bag a 92nd minute leveller. The result now sees Montrose go bottom on goal difference after their thrashing by Hearts. Dundee United remain second bottom, level on points with both Hamilton and Montrose after losing to Aberdeen 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad