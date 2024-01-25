Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last year has been tough on Emiliano Marcondes. Hibs' new signing has been forced to watch football from the side-lines having not played a minute of football all season following foot surgery in the summer. Its been a difficult period where he admits, at times, it was easy to feel unwanted.

His new side just lost 3-0 to Rangers at home and are now four games without a win and yet Marcondes can't hide his booming smile. Asking if he can have a moment to pull his long hair into a ponytail, his infectious positivity is refreshing - and perhaps exactly what the Hibs dressing room will require in the second half of the season.

"It's been...difficult. It is a weird moment for a footballer when you are injured and you're coming back and the transfer window is open," explained The Dane, who signed a loan deal until the end of season on Monday.

"It is not often, we as footballers don't really talk about it and it is a situation where you are in doubt of your future. Obviously in my situation, I have half a year left in Bournemouth but it was important for me to focus in every training session and be 100 per cent fit first and not concentrate too much on the future - but that is easier said than done.

Emiliano Marcondes enjoyed a positive cameo on his Rangers debut. Cr. SNS.

"My agent actually said to me that as a football player that hasn't played for a long period, you are like a cold pasta dish - no one wants you or you are not very interesting to eat. So, when you are in that situation, you need to put yourself in the oven, warm yourself up. That is how I feel right now. I need to put myself in the oven and make myself edible again and wanted. That's a picture I like to put in my head and make myself a nice pasta dish" laughs the new signing.

It may have been just a cameo appearance for now but Marcondes already showed the Hibs faithful glimpses of what is to come when some fancy footwork almost saw him grab a debut goal just 10 minutes after arriving onto the field.

"I had a good chance where I went past the first defender and maybe should have been a bit more composed but I feel like because it is my first game back that I maybe I was a little bit stressed in this situation. When I look back at the situation, maybe I should have gone quicker or been a little more composed" he admitted.

"It was a greatg atmosphere, coming off the bench was good. I felt, obviously we were two behind, but that we had chances to come back into it and change the game. We didn't take our chances but I felt great personally and Scottish football is a high level, high tempo and there's quality here.

"Pressure? There is always pressure on footballers and I like that, I like to feel the pressure and play big matches. That's why I loved today against a great side in Rangers. I'm very to be here and bring my skill to the game, the team and my personality as well. I have only been here two days so it is still early to say where my role and how I can benefit the squad is. We have quality and that is what I saw today sitting on the bench.