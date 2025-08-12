Michael Stewart thinks the ‘turmoil’ going on at Ibrox gives Hearts potential to challenge

It’s been a near perfect start to the season for Derek McInnes and Hearts, as the Jambos went top of the table on Sunday after a dramatic victory at Tannadice.

Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead from the spot on his 30th birthday, however this was followed by an Ivan Dolcek double, as the home side took the lead. It was new signing Stuart Findlay who secured the points for the Jambos, netting a brace of headers and bringing his total to three goals for the season already after also finding the back of the next against Aberdeen in season opener. The capital club's flying start, combined with Tony Bloom’s bold prediction that they can challenge for a league title in the next decade, has given supporters plenty reason to be excited for the future in both the long and short term.

Now, former Hearts captain, turned pundit Michael Stewart believes there is no better time for the Jambos to try and split the old firm. The pundit was speaking on the latest edition of the Scottish Football Social Club show alongside former Rangers defender Alan Hutton.

Stewart says Hearts can ‘capitalise on turmoil’ at Rangers

Rangers have drawn two matches from two domestically as Russell Martin still looks to find a way of playing in the Scottish Premiership. Meanwhile, champions Celtic left it late to beat St Mirren at home and were let off at times in their 2-0 win at Pittodrie thanks to Aberdeen failing to capitalise on their opportunities in front of goal.

Michael Stewart has said because of this, it gives Hearts a great opportunity to compete with The Gers this season, especially with Bloom in the background. Speaking on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart said: “Tony Bloom has came out and said it and I don’t think you can ridicule this guy because he’s walked the walk, he knows what he’s talking about here.

“They (Hearts) are going to be in a very strong position to potentially capitalise on the turmoil that’s unfolding at Ibrox. We saw Aberdeen have such a bright start last season and we spoke about them challenging for the league, then second but they fell away so badly.

“Hearts, if they get they get their ducks in a row, they could position themselves to really challenge. I’m not going to say they’ll finish second but I do think they will finish closer than any previous season to the two clubs from Glasgow.”

Hearts need to sort out ‘problem positions’ if they’re to challenge

Despite Stewart’s ambitions for his former team, he did also mention that the Gorgie side will need to strengthen in some areas if they’re to compete with Celtic and Rangers. The game against Dundee United further highlighted some of these issues.

Goalkeeper, Zander Clark had a difficult afternoon at Tannadice and was arguably at fault for both United’s goals, whilst Hearts also looked vulnerable on the right hand side of their defence, without Norwegian wing back, Christian Borchgrevink, who is out with a thigh issue.

Stewart said: “Hearts have got a few small issues in the team. The right hand side of the team still isn’t solved, with young Adam Forrester on loan to St Johnstone although it looks as if he’s coming back due to Borchgrevink’s injury, I’m not convinced he’s the answer anyway so I think they need to sort out that right side.

“Right back at the moment is a problem position, it’s no surprise that McInnes made two subs there with Kent and Forrest being pulled off at half time against Dundee United. It is also concerning that Zander Clark isn’t showing a great deal of confidence.”