Money and fans' dedication means Hearts must give Istanbul Basaksehir tie full focus

Estimates are that around 1,000 travelled to Switzerland for August’s Europa League play-off against FC Zurich. More than 1,500 were in Riga for the opening Europa Conference League game with RFS in September. As many as 5,000 partied in Italy during last month’s glamour tie against Fiorentina. Around 1,000 are due in Europe’s most populous city for Thursday’s final Group A tie against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Qualifying for the Conference League knockout stage was put beyond Hearts prior to last week’s penultimate group game against RFS at Tynecastle. Nonetheless, players and staff at the Edinburgh club are acutely aware of the loyalty shown and money spent by their followers. They can’t and won’t treat this last group game as a meaningless fixture, particularly given Basaksehir want three points to finish top of the section.

“Thursday is important for the club, it's important for the players, the fans, everyone,” manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News. “It's a European game. Really, we don't get many of them. It's been a long time since we were in a European group stage or had any European football. It's important that we go there strong, try to give a good account of ourselves and get a result. I don't like the idea of saying: 'This game isn't important.' It is important for everyone. We will have hundreds of fans paying good money to go out there and support us, so we have to be at it.”

There is also the small matter of prize money for points. Hearts can earn £430,000 if they win in Turkey, or £143,000 for a draw. Some injured players may reappear in the Fatih Terim Stadium, although Neilson won’t take unnecessary risks with people like Craig Halkett.

“A few will be back for Sunday against Motherwell, hopefully. Maybe one or two for Thursday,” he said. “Sunday is very important so if there are any doubts over anyone then they will be kept for Sunday. Then it's three games in six days, another tight turnaround. It's about getting ready for the game and keeping those energy levels. We are asking a number of boys to go again and again and again because we have a few out.”

That resilience paid off with Sunday’s 2-1 win at Ross County. “It's so important. It's part of being a footballer,” added Neilson. “You need to get yourself ready for the next game, especially if you want to compete in Europe. Rangers and Celtic are used to playing in Europe every season but this is our first real experience of it. Players and staff need to find a way to be ready for the next game, especially when it comes round quickly.

“We did well in periods in Dingwall. At other times we had to battle. We have a lot of boys out but we just need to find solutions. The boys who came in have done well, a few of them playing out of position to get us over the line. Players are putting their bodies on the line to be available for us, which is massive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad