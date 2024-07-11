A lot of Scottish Premiership sides are on the lookout for bargain free transfers and loans and Hearts are no different.
However, they have paid big transfer fees in the past to bolster their ranks. The Edinburgh outfit finished 3rd in the table last season behind Celtic and Rangers and are preparing for the start of the season. Steven Naismith has had the chance to bring in some more players over the last couple of months.
The new campaign starts next month and first up is a home clash against Rangers. In the meantime, here is a look at Hearts’ most expensive XI...
1. GK: Antti Niemi (£385k)
Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time. Photo: SNS Group
2. LB: Tosh McKinlay (£300k)
Spent seven years in Gorgie after starting his career at Dundee. Moved on to Celtic in 1994 who he still works for as a scout. | SNS Group
3. CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k)
All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed. | SNS Group
4. CB: Dave McPherson (£325K)
Spent two stints at both Rangers and Hearts, with the former moving him to Edinburgh for six figures in 1987 as a five-year stint ensued. 'Slim' returned for his second spell at Tynecastle in 1994 from Rangers and formed part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team. | Other 3rd Party Photo: SNS Group
