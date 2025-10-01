Ahead of the first Edinburgh Derby of the season, here’s a look at a most valuable Hearts and Hibs combined XI, according to Transfermarkt. With both sides unbeaten in the SPFL Premiership, the clash has the potential to be an all-timer.

Derek McInnes will be going into the match full of confidence after Hearts’ near-perfect start to the season. The Jambos sit top of the table in what is there best start to a league campaign since 2021. With the investment from Tony Bloom and the help of Jamestown Analytics, Hearts have already beaten Old Firm opposition this season. In turn, a victory in the opening Edinburgh Derby of the season would be yet another statement win in showing they have what it takes to split Celtic and Rangers.

As for Hibs, David Gray has a golden opportunity to spoil the party atmosphere at Tynecastle with a win on Saturday. The Hibees also remain unbeaten in the league, however are yet to register a win since their opening day victory against Dundee. The Hibs boss can take confidence from last week’s draw at Celtic Park, as they managed to shut-out the champions for 90 minutes.

Using the 3-5-2 formation, here’s the best Hearts and Hibs combined XI in terms of market value ahead of the big derby: