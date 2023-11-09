News you can trust since 1873
Motherwell v Hearts injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

Steven Naismith continues to be plagued by injury concerns ahead of Motherwell clash

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT

It’s been a tricky time in the Scottish capital this week following last weekend’s disappointments at Hampden Park. Heart’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers felt almost inevitable but that makes the heart-break no less severe for any Jambo fans hopeful of a Viaplay Cup final. 

However, it is now time for attention to turn back to improving the form in the league as Hearts travel through to Fir Park this weekend. The Jambos currently sit in fifth place with the Wells in ninth and Steven Naismith will be keen to bounce back from last Sunday’s upset with a convincing win in North Lanarkshire. 

The former Scotland striker will, however, continue to be without several key assets of his squad as the injury concerns remain for the Tynecastle side. To add insult to the numerous injuries, Naismith will also be without Odel Offiah as the Brighton loanee suffered a return of the health scare which saw him return to his parent club in September. 

Ahead of this weekend’s Premiership clash, here is the latest injury news from both the Jambos’ and Wells’ camps…

Steven Naismith encourages his squad during Viaplay Cup semi-final

Doubt - the 20-year-old Rangers loanee suffered a head injury against Livingston and his availability will depend on continued recovery.

Doubt - Following a string of injuries, Tagawa's fitness levels remain a doubt ahead of Motherwll.

OUT - Miller injured his knee in his side's 4-2 defeat to Aberdeen and is expected to be out for three months.

