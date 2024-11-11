The Hearts forward hasn’t played much since signing in the summer transfer window.

Neil Critchley has revealed how Hearts forward Musa Drammeh has forced his way back into Tynecastle selection plans.

The forward signed for the club during the summer transfer window after time at Sevilla Atlético, the reserve side of La Liga heavyweight Sevilla. He has cut a fringe figure though since joining, rarely spotted in squads and having appeared for just 19 minutes against Celtic prior to Sunday’s Premiership match at Rangers.

A 1-0 defeat at Ibrox was the first time Drammeh has been in a matchday Premiership squad for Hearts since September’s loss away at St Mirren. He came off the bench in a game where Cyriel Dessers’ early strike was enough to win the game for Rangers.

Post-match, Critchley explained the work-rate and sharpness that Drammeh has displayed to get back into the league fold, having also been on the bench vs Viktoria Plzen in Europa League qualifying and Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup.

Critchley also reflected on a performance against Rangers where he didn’t feel as if Hearts were being knocked for six by their hosts. He said when asked how Drammeh has worked his way back in: Because of how he's trained. He trained really well the other day.

“He looked really sharp and he's trained himself into selection and I put a big emphasis on how we train every day. I've just said that to the players now. In many ways I was proud of how we played and how we came here and tried to take the game to Rangers. We didn't just sit back and sit on the ropes for 12 rounds. We wanted to play on the front foot and try and dominate the game.

“I thought we've contributed to a good game of football. We pushed them right back and that's how we train and that's our belief every day and our mentality from being... I don't want us to be a nearly team. I don't want that feeling.”