Hearts put up a fight against Rangers but it wasn’t enough as they suffered defeat.

The pundits can see what Neil Critchley is trying to do in the early stages of his Hearts reign.

A 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers is what the club go into November’s international break sitting on. Cyriel Dessers netted after six minutes but after that, Hearts impressed in the game albeit without creating too many clear chances, sitting 11th in the Premiership currently.

Kenneth Vargas had an opening in the first half off a loose John Souttar backpass, but he couldn’t trouble Jack Butland with the effort. Then the Costa Rican crashed a shot off the Rangers goalkeeper’s post after half-time in the best chance of this game for Hearts.

Former strikers Billy Dodds and Lee Miller were reviewing Hearts in this game for Sportscene. For Rangers hero Dodds, he can see exactly what new head coach Critchley is trying to put in place. There’s not a lot of chances yet, but a clear identity is forming.

He told Sportscene: “Possession-based football. That’s the way he wants to play, you can see that. 4-4-2 at Ibrox, wanting to keep it. Having two targets. The one thing I can say about having that shape is they’re not creating a lot and they’re not taking a load of chances either.

“So that would be worrying with that shape they’re playing and with the possession based. But you can see signs that he’s getting his identity on that Hearts team.”

Former Hearts striker Lee Miller added: “We could see the build-up. Once they got the five minutes out the way, they started to put the foot on the ball and create some chances. They are so unlucky.

“Vargas gambles slightly early but I think he has to do better (first chance). I think he has to be a bit braver, try to dink it over him, he tries to square it. They did create chances and were good on the ball, confident. I watched them the other night in Europe and they were the same, they just didn’t have that cutting edge and the breaks of the ball in the final third.”