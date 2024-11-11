The latest Hearts and Hibs headlines following the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

It was another disappointing weekend for Hearts and Hibs as the two sides were both handed narrow defeats in their latest Scottish Premiership outings.

This means neither side has moved out the bottom two in the table but defeats for both St Johnstone and Ross County keep the competition quite tight. As we head into the last international break of the year with Scotland in action, let’s take a look at some of the latest Scottish football news.

Ex-Hearts ace opens up on early release

Keelan Adams has opened up on his initial snub from playing at the highest level of Scottish football. The right-back has admitted he was never destined to play football full-time ‘because of his size’, as he wasn’t able to ‘compete physically’ with opponents.

During these early stages in his career, Adams trained with Hibs and Rangers but did not progress any further, and Hearts let him go after he spent time from ages 13-15 with them. Now, he is flourishing in the Championship with Falkirk after being plucked from Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts, and has reflected on his previous set-backs to get to where he is now.

“I was in and out of pro youth clubs when I was a kid but I was a late bloomer. I didn’t grow until I was around 17,” Adams told Mailsport. “I trained with Hibs and Rangers. And I was with Hearts between the age of 13 and 15 but was let go. Will a few youth coaches regret letting me go? I’m not sure, maybe!

“But I’ve improved massively, to be fair. I fell out of love with football a bit. Once I got to Glasgow University, I got my love back for the game and started to believe I could go higher. That’s when I started to grow in size and get my pace. But I always knew I was technically good enough, so maybe it’s not that big a surprise that I find myself here now.”

Scotland hero has future decision to make

The future of Scotland captain Andy Robertson at club level is being heavily discussed ahead of next summer’s transfer window. Liverpool have kickstarted their new era with Arne Slot off with a bang but it has thrown some doubt over the status of several senior players.

So far this season, Robertson has been rotated on several occasions and the debate lingers over whether he is happy to play this kind of role moving forwards or if he wants more regular football guaranteed.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that Robertson will be left in charge of his immediate future as talks have reportedly opened over tying him down to Liverpool with a new deal.

“It’ll be down to him and what he’s happy to do,” Robinson told Football Insider. “It’s about whether he wants to play every week or if he’s happy being rotated in and out of the side like he has been so far this season.

“For the first time in a long time, he’s not been the first choice. [Kostas] Tsimikas has played quite often and the manager hasn’t been scared to rotate his full-backs. So that’s something that will come into consideration.”