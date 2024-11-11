Ifs and buts are the lingua franca of football folk, the history of this maddening game absolutely awash with instances of maddening misfortune, baffling refereeing decisions and incomprehensible brain malfunctions conspiring to undermine the very best efforts of many a manager. And, as Hibs directors talk amongst themselves about a truly horrendous start to the current league campaign, they may draw some consolation from the knowledge that they shouldn’t really be sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Had an over-zealous VAR not intervened to gift Dundee United a penalty just over a week ago, remember, David Gray’s men would have been two points better off. Sitting 10th. Above Hearts.

And yet … even allowing for all of the problems inherited by Gray, nobody – least of all the gaffer himself – is arguing that Hibs have met minimum expectations in the first dozen games of this Scottish Premiership season.

This isn’t the dream they sold season ticket holders when the renewal emails were going out. Current reality bears zero resemblance to the picture painted when Bill Foley’s £6 million buy-in, complete with promise of extensive Black Knight co-operation, was voted through at the last AGM.

How bad is it? With just one win on the books, and that against a St Johnstone team who promptly sacked manager Craig Levein for the riddy factor of losing to this Hibs side, Gray cannot point to any substantial achievement in defending his position.

Here’s how Gray’s record, in those first 12 league games, compares to the results of his previous FIVE predecessors. You will honestly be stunned by the identity of the gaffer who tops this mini-table of Hibs managers …

1 . David Gray W1 D5 L6 - Points (out of 36 available): 8 The worst probably came on the opening day, a 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley. Although Saturday’s home loss to the Buddies wasn’t much better. That win over Levein’s St Johnstone way back in mid-September feels like a lifetime ago. Hibs have been unlucky. But also prone to shooting themselves - and their gaffer - in the foot. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Nick Montgomery W4 D6 L2 - Points: 18 The only two defeats Monty suffered, in his opening 12 league games, came against Rangers and Celtic. Both away from home. And one of the half dozen draws was at home to Celtic. But a lot of potential wins became draws, even early in Montgomery’s time as boss, by a team leaking late goals. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Lee Johnson W5 D2 L5 - Points: 17 There were some decent wins in here, including kicking off with a victory at McDiarmid Park, and one of the draws was a madcap 2-2 at home to NINE-MAN Rangers. But Johnson’s Hibs were hit and miss right from the outset, capable of losing to Livingston and taking a 6-1 hiding against Celtic amid the good stuff. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales