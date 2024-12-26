Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tynecastle coach gave an honest assessment

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley admitted Hearts got a ‘punch in the face’ conceding an early goal against Hibs and were not good enough overall in the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby. The Tynecastle head coach was unhappy with his team’s performance in the 2-1 defeat, a result confirmed by Dwight Gayle’s winning strike after own goals by Kye Rowles and Rocky Bushiri.

Hibs scored on eight minutes through Rowles’ inadvertent header and could have been more than 1-0 ahead but for Craig Gordon’s outstanding goalkeeping. Lawrence Shankland’s header was scuffed past the Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith by Bushiri near half-time to level the scores. Hibs substitute Gayle produced a decisive one-touch finish to convert a cross on 77 minutes to decide the final Edinburgh derby of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't pass the ball well enough. We didn't keep the ball well enough,” lamented Critchley. “The [First] goal knocked us. You can have a plan until you get punched in the nose. We got punched in the nose. That affected us. When we calmed down and started to play near the end of the half and in the second half, we had control of the game. We've got to show more composure, belief, personality, to play that football within the chaos. We didn't do that. When we did, the game was there for us.

“The game was how we wanted it at home, controlled in the game, playing good football, pushing them back. You could feel that. You know when you're in control that you're also open to some of their attacking players who are dangerous on the break. But the goal doesn't actually come from that. It comes from just us not getting out and blocking a cross and dealing with a cross. We can't allow Dwight Gayle to have the freedom of the box. We did and that's what he's built his career on.

“We didn't do enough. The [Hibs] goalkeeper has not been worked enough. Craigie has been the far busier goalkeeper. We didn't produce enough quality in the final third and that's what's cost us. Not just today, in other games as well. It's not like we had, even in the first half we were in some really good positions and good moments and we failed. We get into the penalty area and they defended the goal well, blocked well and we didn't do that. They were blocking, we didn't and that's what cost us the game. It's such a familiar tale with missing chances and then giving away ones.”

The mood in the Hearts dressing room was understandably despondent at full-time. The next game is Sunday at Ross County, and Critchley knows there is no time for moping. “It's up to us as a group to change that. We can talk about it but the only way to change that is by producing better on the pitch. You can't feel sorry for yourself,” he said. We're trying to find that balance between the right personnel, formation, and how we play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are getting opportunities and then they have to produce. We're not consistent enough. We can go from one game to the next and not be the same or a spell within the game but we can't produce that for long enough. If you look at our last four league games, it's gone one lost, one lost. That's all you need to know.”

Critchley would like more time on the training pitch to help Hearts improve but, with games every three days, that opportunity must wait for now. He is also aiming to bring in players during the January transfer window. “Yeah, that would help in truth,” he said of training time, “because we now don't get any time between the next game and then the busy period coming up. That schedule is what it is.

“Your training process is vital to develop that way of working. Your mentality of how you train, your concentration, your application. You can become very efficient in the way that you work and have a repetitive way of working, then the players know what's required of them and it comes almost like a robotic way of working. We haven't got that at the moment and we're searching for it. We can produce for spells in game but not long enough. I'm still learning so much about the group and it's becoming clear of what we need to do to try and move the squad and move the club forward.

Asked about the opportunity to sign new players, the Englishman said: “I'm looking forward to the next game because it's a chance to get back and produce better than what we've produced today. January will be January. I think I've spoken before about we want to try and get stronger in every window. It's quite clear some of the areas of the pitch that we need to try and strengthen and some of that, obviously, you want to try and make an immediate impact - but also for the benefit of the longer-term strategy of the football club. That will be our aim when January gets here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts fans reacted angrily at full-time and Critchley felt they were entitled to feel disgruntled after a run of two wins in 11 matches. “I thought the supporters were brilliant today. I thought they stuck with us,” added the head coach. “I thought they were right behind us. We didn't play well. If you lose a derby game at home then you'd expect that. We're all frustrated. It's totally understandable. We didn't play well enough. We had too many under-par performances, which is disappointing to say the least.”