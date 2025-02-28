The Hearts boss has shared some bumps and bruises in his camp ahead of Hibs with VAR subject to criticism.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed one star remains a doubt ahead of Hibs - with a strong stance taken on VAR.

The Jambos boss has guided the team on a good run of form and stand with one defeat in 11 games. Their weekend hosts though have yet to lose in 2025 and beat Celtic last weekend at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cammy Devlin has missed wins against St Johnstone and St Mirren this week with a head injury and the Aussie star remains questionable ahead of the weekend. Critchley said there are a couple others being assessed, saying: “He'll be doubtful.

“So there's nothing really different from what I've been speaking about the last few weeks really, which is frustrating for him and for us. But yeah, I repeat that when it's a head injury, we'll take no chances.

“A few knocks and bruises and bumps after a game midweek and we'll have to assess one or two. But we're hopeful that none of them will miss the game.

Meanwhile, Critchley has taken a firm stance against VAR. A red card for St Mirren’s Killian Phillips midweek was overturned and there was also disgruntlement over James Wilson not earning a penalty against Rangers after a challenge by Clinton Nsiala. Critchley isn’t a fan of the refereeing tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I'm not in favour of VAR. I never have been. I've been publicised in my views of the technology being in the game. I don't think it's right. I don't think it adds to the game. I think it detracts from the game. I think it spoils the entertainment value for the supporters.

“We've had a couple of VAR decisions go against us in both our last two games. A red card that shouldn't have been overturned the other night. A penalty decision against Rangers. They are huge decisions that have gone against us in the past few games. They say that these things even themselves out. Well, we'll probably be due a few then.”