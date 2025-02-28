Hibs welcome Edinburgh rivals Hearts to Easter Road for a massive derby-day clash this weekend - here’s how to watch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes will be on Easter Road this weekend as Hibs host Hearts in the third Edinburgh derby of this Scottish Premiership campaign.

Hibs’ incredible start to 2025 continued on Wednesday as they won 3-1 at Dundee United to climb up to fourth, further extending their unbeaten run across all competitions. Hearts, meanwhile, are enjoying their own uptick in form with this month’s 3-1 defeat against Rangers their only loss in nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides go into this weekend’s clash in great form but it’s Hibs with the bragging rights so far this season, taking four points from two games and winning at Tynecastle on Boxing Day. Hearts got a point at Easter Road last time out and will hope to even the score with a win on the road.

It’s set to be another thrilling Edinburgh derby with so much on the line, not only in terms of local pride but either side’s hunt for the best possible league finish going into the split. The Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up all the key info below.

What time is Hibs v Hearts?

This season’s third Edinburgh derby takes place on Sunday, March 2 with Easter Road playing host to the fixture. Kick-off is at 12.30pm, a third lunchtime meeting of the campaign for the two rivals.

Is Hibs v Hearts on TV?

It is indeed. Those not heading to Easter Road can watch the action live via Sky Sports, with the full 90 minutes available on Sky Sports Main Event. For those wanting to get in the mood pre-game, Sky Sports Football will have live build-up from Easter Road an hour earlier, with their broadcast starting at 11.30am. Post-match reaction will run on both channels until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs v Hearts stream details

And for those of you away from television screens altogether, Sky Sports will be live streaming the game via their website and app, with all channels available to watch live. As above, streaming on Sky Sports Main Event will start at 12.30pm, with Sky Sports Football on air an hour earlier.

And as always, the Edinburgh Evening News will have all the build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage and post-match reaction across the website, with reporters from both sides of the derby in attendance at Easter Road.