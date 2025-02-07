The Hearts boss has also discussed the players who had to ‘spread the wings’ and make senior moves.

Neil Critchley has left the Hearts door open for Yutaro Oda and Barrie McKay - and has told them they must be ready to be involved when required after staying put at Tynecastle during the transfer window.

Both players have struggled for minutes under the head coach, with Oda enquiries lodged by other clubs in the winter window. McKay generated interest from a number of Scottish and English sides with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Hearts made five signings during the transfer period, with left-back Harry Milne the final one after Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum. Critchley will have no problem including McKay and Oda if a possible inclusion arises for either player.

He said ahead of Monday’s Scottish Cup last 16 tie with St Mirren: “Anyone who's part of the squad is available and fit for selection. They're training every day, they're part of the group, and they just have to be ready for the opportunity if it arises.

“I won't be afraid to involve either of them because they're both good players. We've got lots of players in those areas of the pitch, but they're both being professional, they're training properly, and if that situation arises then I won't hesitate to include either of them.”

Ethan Drysdale headed to Partick Thistle on loan for the rest of the season as part of the deal to take left-back Milne to Gorgie. Macaulay Tait is thriving at Livingston following his loan switch with Bobby McLuckie and Callum Sandilands amongst the other youngsters who departed on temporary deals during the window.

Critchley said: “Macaulay Tait’s gone out on loan, Callum Sandilands has gone out on loan, now Ethan's gone out on loan. You look at your own academy players and you have to make sure you manage their journey correctly.

“Sometimes you can keep those players in. I've seen it at other clubs and they can get lost in the system a little bit and because they're good boys you want them around the training, but sometimes you've got to let them go and spread the wings and fly a little bit.

“They need to go and experience playing senior football every single week, playing men's football, there's no substitute for that. With our injuries and Kye Rowles going, we felt we were just a little bit light in that area of the pitch and Harry's someone we'd identified a number of weeks ago, we'd been watching him and the opportunity arose and we decided it would be the right thing to do.”

Malachi Boateng was the only deadline day departure, heading for Plymouth Argyle. Critchley added: “It was a good deal for him and a good deal for the club. That's something that Mal wanted to do. With the situation we're in now, with Calem Nieuwenhof returning, we felt it was good for all parties.

“You've always got to do what you think is right for the club ultimately, but also the player. You take everything into account and we discuss it internally and then we come up with the decision. But then obviously the clubs have to agree and a lot goes on.

“Obviously, there's not a lot of time to organise that with Mal because it only came about on Sunday late afternoon as I was driving home. To get to Plymouth is a long, long way away. He has to go through medicals, etc. But it's done, it's completed. We wish him all the best.”